Carlsson Speaks About Staying with the Ducks

Ducks center Leo Carlsson spoke to the media Thursday afternoon about the Ducks matching the five-year offer sheet from Philadelphia, keeping him in Anaheim through the 2030-31 season.

On signing the offer sheet

I mean, it was an offer that I think 99% of everybody would sign to. It changed my family and all that too. So it's a pretty simple answer there, but I always wanted to be here too, so I just really hoped they would match.

On the expectations that come with signing that contract

Yeah, it's going to be a special feeling, but I mean I've been having this pressure since the Draft as well. I'm still going to be the same person. So the only thing I can do is just go out there and play my way.

On ultimately wanting to be in Anaheim

I always wanted to be a Duck. It's home too, so I'm just just super excited to be back.

On the negotiation process

I'm not going to answer too much on that. It's more for my agent to ask or answer, but I had some good conversations with Pat [Verbeek] as well. So yeah, it was good, but I can't say anything there, unfortunately.

On the emotions of the past week

As I said, it was just a special feeling, a special week, a lot of thinking, a lot of questions and all that stuff. But it's a big step too, moving from the weather and all that stuff. But as I said, I just wanted to be here a long time.

On experiencing the postseason for the first time

Yeah, good question. Obviously, as I said before, it's faster, hits are harder and everything like that. But I feel like the days in between, it's a lot of thinking, a lot of mental, hard on your mental [state] as well, but also the best time in my life so far too. So it's just really fun to play in playoff hockey and win a round and all that stuff. So just super exciting.

On deciding to sign the offer sheet

I mean there's a lot of business in hockey, and I knew it obviously, but it was just a lot more business than I thought too. So as I said, that's something for my agent to answer a bit more on, but it was just too good to pass on. I think everybody understands that too. I talked to my teammates a lot too, and everybody was just super happy for me and supportive with the decisions I made too. So yeah, that's it right there.

On the expectations of being the highest-paid player in the league

I'm going to grow as a player too. I've done that every year so far. I'm trying to get away from these slumps that I'm having in-seasons, but trying to stay at the highest level I can be all year round. It's going to be hard, but that's my goal too.

On his relationship with Verbeek

As I said, it's a special business world too. I think he understands my decision too when he saw the number. So yeah, no hard feelings between us right now. It's a great relationship.

On reactions from teammates

I don't think I had one bad reaction. They were all super happy for me, super stoked for me. Yeah, they just said that I deserve it. So yeah, super happy for me and hope that I stayed.

On the past week

It's been a weird week, probably the weirdest week in my life obviously. So trying to not think about it that much, just work out, do stuff, play golf, hang out with friends, stuff like that. So I've tried to not think about it too much.

On his feelings about finally getting the deal done

Yeah, just super relieved. My mom is relieved too. Obviously, she's been stressing for a while now this week too, so it's just super, super nice to get it done. Super happy.