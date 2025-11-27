Tolopilo makes 37 saves in season debut, Canucks edge Ducks

Max Sasson broke a tie with 4:02 left in the third period and had an assist, and Evander Kane also scored for the Canucks (10-12-2), who had lost three in a row and six of seven (1-4-2). Filip Hronek and Tom Willander each had two assists.

Jackson LaCombe had a goal and two assists, and Cutter Gauthier had a goal and an assist for the Ducks (14-8-1), who had won three of four. Petr Mrazek made 23 saves.

Hronek took a shot from the right point that deflected off Sasson and then in off Ducks defenseman Drew Helleson to give Vancouver a 4-3 lead.

Drew O'Connor then scored into an empty net with 1:52 left to make it 5-3.

Gauthier scored with seven seconds left for the 5-4 final.

Linus Karlsson gave the Canucks a 1-0 lead at 9:49 of the first period. After Sasson took a one-timer from just inside the blue that went wide, the puck caromed off the end boards and came out the other side, where Karlsson was there to swipe it into the net.

Kane extended it to 2-0 at 11:47 on the power play with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.

LaCombe cut it to 2-1 nine seconds into the second period on a power play that carried over from the first, scoring on a wrist shot from above the right hash marks.

Anaheim was outshooting Vancouver 20-8 when Conor Garland made it 3-1 at 9:04 after he drove to the net and scored with a backhand.

Leo Carlsson cut it to 3-2 after scoring on a rebound with a backhand six seconds after a power play.

Mason McTavish tied it 3-3 at 18:34 when he finished off a feed from Beckett Sennecke on a 2-on-1 rush.