Ducks Continue to Pile Up the Superlatives

The Ducks are reaching unprecedented offensive heights as one of the hottest teams in the NHL and winners of five straight. The latest triumph was a 5-2 victory over the Penguins on the night the Ducks debuted their widely praised Hometown Remix uniforms.

When Cutter Gauthier filled an empty net late in the game, he not only sealed his third hat trick of the season, but Anaheim became the first team in 38 years and one of eight teams in NHL history to score five or more goals in eight consecutive games (discounting shooting deciding goals).

Gauthier extended his goal streak to a career-long six games (12-0=12), the longest active goal streak in the NHL and tied for the longest in the league this season.

He became the fourth Ducks player to record a six-game goal streak, joining Rickard Rakell (6 GP in 2017-18), Paul Kariya (6 GP in 1999-00), Corey Perry (7 GP in 2013-14) and Teemu Selanne (11 GP in 1997-98 & 8 GP in 1998-99 ).