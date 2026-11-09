Ducks Continue to Pile Up the Superlatives

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The Ducks are reaching unprecedented offensive heights as one of the hottest teams in the NHL and winners of five straight. The latest triumph was a 5-2 victory over the Penguins on the night the Ducks debuted their widely praised Hometown Remix uniforms. 

When Cutter Gauthier filled an empty net late in the game, he not only sealed his third hat trick of the season, but Anaheim became the first team in 38 years and one of eight teams in NHL history to score five or more goals in eight consecutive games (discounting shooting deciding goals). 

Gauthier extended his goal streak to a career-long six games (12-0=12), the longest active goal streak in the NHL and tied for the longest in the league this season.

He became the fourth Ducks player to record a six-game goal streak, joining Rickard Rakell (6 GP in 2017-18), Paul Kariya (6 GP in 1999-00), Corey Perry (7 GP in 2013-14) and Teemu Selanne (11 GP in 1997-98 & 8 GP in 1998-99 ).

Cutter Gauthier scores his third goal of the night into the empty net to seal Anaheim's 5-3 victory over Pittsburgh

Gauthier is one of two players since 1993-94 (also Patrik Laine) to score 12 goals in a six-game span. 

He is also the first player since 2023-24 (Zach Hyman and Alex DeBrincat) to score 7 goals in a span of three home games. 

Kariya is the only other Duck with three straight multi goal games at home. Only Draisaitl has done so this season. 

Meanwhile, Jackson LaCombe  tied the Ducks franchise record for the longest assist streak at 10 games (0-13=13), matching the 10-game assist streaks in 2009-10 by Ryan Getzlaf (Oct. 24-Nov. 14, 2009; 1-17=18) and Corey Perry (Nov. 13-Dec. 1, 2009; 2-11=13).

LaCombe’s 10-game point/assist streak trails only Connor McDavid (18 GP) for the longest in the league this season. His assist streak is the longest by a defensemen in the NHL since Quinn Hughes’ 11-game streak Jan. 17-Feb. 26, 2026 (2-17=19), while Hughes was the only defensemen in the NHL with longer point streaks last season in 2025-26.

Rookie Tristan Luneau is the eighth defensemean since 1990-91 to record an eight-game point streak at age 22 or younger. He joined Lane Hutson (9 GP, 2024-25), Moritz Seider (8 GP, 2021-22), Shayne Gostisbehere (15 GP, 2015-16), Alex Pietrangelo (9 GP, 2011-12), Erik Karlsson (8 GP, 2011-12), Kevin Shattenkirk (9 GP, 2010-11) and Cam Barker (8 GP, 2008-09).

All the big plays from Anaheim's 5-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins at Honda Center

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