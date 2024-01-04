A Closer Look: Radko Gudas

Veteran Radko Gudas has been one of the Ducks' most valuable defenseman after signing with Anaheim last offseason. The hard-hitting blueliner leads the team with a +6 rating in 32 games while also adding five goals and five assists. 

A native of Prague, Czech Republic, the 33-year-old Gudas is the son of Leo Gudas, who played professionally in Europe, was an Olympian in 1992 and was drafted by the Calgary Flames in 1990. Radko Gudas was selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the third round (No. 66) in the 2010 NHL Draft and, like his father, played in the Olympics, representing the Czech Republic in 2014.

Nickname: The Butcher, Butch

Favorite off-day activity: Spending time with kids

Favorite musical group: Steel Panther

Favorite movie: John Wick

Favorite TV show: Game of Thrones

Celebrity crush: My wife

If you weren't a professional hockey player, you would probably be: Farming

Favorite current (or former) Ducks player: Nate Thompson

Favorite cheat meal: Any cheat meal

One food you will not eat: Crickets

Best thing about being a professional hockey player: Inspiring kids

Something fans would never guess about you: I can ballroom dance

Go-to karaoke song: It's a Long Way to the Top by AC/DC 

The most trouble you ever got in when you were a kid: I got in trouble all the time

Hero growing up: Dad

What you bought after you signed your first pro contract: A Jaguar

If you could have a super power: To be able to eat as much as I want

Phone's screensaver/background photo: Wife and kids

