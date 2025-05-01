Devils Hold Locker Clean Out Day for 2024-25 | NOTEBOOK

News, notes and quotes as Devils players gathered at Prudential Center for one final time

By Marc Ciampa
The Devils held their locker clean out and breakup day on Thursday. The players had meetings with general manager Tom Fitzgerald, head coach Sheldon Keefe, individual coaches, development coaches, trainers, etc. throughout the morning to evaluate the past season and put together a plan of action for moving forward into the offseason.

We talked to 25 different players. Read below for some insights, updates, interviews, videos and more!

The Devils have a lot to reflect on as they enter their off-season.

Coach and GM to Address Media Next Week

Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe and GM/President of Hockey Ops Tom Fitzgerald met with the players today as part of their exit interviews. Both will get in front of the media at some point next week. You can check back here when they do and watch it LIVE.

Devils Reveal Injuries Post-Playoffs

Injury Updates

The Devils were ravaged by a rash of injuries on the defensive side of the puck in the postseason. Of the team’s regular six defensemen, three were knocked out of the lineup while the other three were playing at way less than 100 percent.

They lost Brenden Dillon, Johnathan Kovacevic and Luke Hughes in the playoffs, while Dougie Hamilton and Jonas Siegenthaler had recently returned from injury, and blueliner Brett Pesce was playing very banged up.

For more on injuries, go here to read Sam Kasan's article and get the updates.

Devils captain Nico Hischier speaks to the media at the end of the 2024-25 season.

The Quick Hits:

Nico Hischier on how the team needs to improve next season:

"I think we got back on the right track again. We understood in certain stretches and games that we can compete with anybody. It’s about doing it more consistently, but also understanding that over an 82-game season, it’s not always going to be great. You’re going to have tough times, and embracing those tough times and coming out stronger — that’s something we learned this year. We’ve got to take that with us."

Simon Nemec on the improvement he felt in his game late in the season:

“Oh, yeah. I felt like the last three games in the regular season, I felt really good on the ice. And then, in playoffs, I just felt good. I feel like I’m a playoff guy, and I now turn that mindset in the playoffs. So yeah, I just felt really good on the ice and played good and confident. It’s good for me.”

Jacob Markstrom on the New Jersey fans:

“The fans were unbelievable. Coming here—a new country, I hadn’t been in the U.S. for a long time—and to move here and have the fans and the people of Jersey not only support me as a hockey player, but also make my wife and my son really feel at home has been super impressive. I’m super happy with everything off the ice as well as on the ice. I’m very grateful to have the opportunity to play in front of such a good fan base and feel that support. We’ve made it our home, and we really feel like it is our home, so it’s a good feeling.”

Jesper Bratt comparing this year's playoffs to 2023:

“I think I was more ready this year. I embraced playing against the best players every time I was on the ice. Obviously, it’s a little different not playing with Jack—he’s a player we really could’ve used. Like Nico said, he’s someone you really can’t replace. But overall, I took my game to a better level. I was a much better playoff player this time around, and I expect to keep getting better.”

Paul Cotter on what he wants to improve on:

"There are some things—a lot of good and obviously things to work on. For me, you can say consistency and producing, but it’s easier said than done. Sometimes, I guess I’m a victim of it, you get in your head so much about not making a mistake that you don’t play hockey. That’s not an excuse; you’ve got to go through that as a hockey player. I think just playing consistently at my best, coming out positive, having confidence. Just a little battle to make sure I’m playing my game every night, and that’ll help me do a pretty good job.”

Curtis Lazar on being a fan favorite:

“It means a lot more than people think. There are games where you’re sitting on the bench and not feeling your best, but knowing the fans have your back—I really appreciate it. I leave it all on the ice. Effort-wise, that’s self-explanatory. But the cheers and the support really mean a lot—not only to me, but to my family too. My boys love it here. The people have treated them and my wife great. So thank you to everyone.”

Timo Meier on the opportunity next season to play on the top power play unit again:

“We have a lot of good players. I leave that up to the coaching staff. I trust that they’ll make the right decisions and put the right guys in the right spots to help the team.”

Stefan Noesen on the biggest difference between his first stint in Jersey and this one:

“Two kids, a wife, and living in the suburbs. [Laughs] Back then, we’d go out to Andy Greene’s house. Now it’s guys coming over to mine. Being a veteran shifts your responsibility. You’re not thinking about where to eat in the city—you’re thinking about feeding your kids dinner. That’s the biggest difference.”

Erik Haula on camaraderie in the room:

“We added new guys, and they fit in perfectly. I was looking at that MetLife Stadium picture the other day—ten guys from that photo are gone. That’s a lot. But we’re still a tight-knit group. It’s a bunch of good guys who care about each other, care about the Devils, and care about winning. That’s the kind of room you want to be in. Now we just need to improve in certain areas and put it all together.”

Dougie Hamilton on the importance of the Dougie's Buddies program:

"Very important. I always looked forward to seeing the kids. I’d catch them on the Jumbotron when I could. Just seeing them smiling and having fun — an experience that hopefully they’ll remember for a long time. I met a lot of good kids and families. It means a lot to me, and hopefully we can do more and keep impacting more kids next year."

Daniel Sprong on how Keefe helped him defensively:

"It was funny — we had a practice day, did a drill where you’re supposed to cheat, and I wasn’t cheating. We had to restart the drill three times. He looked at me and goes, 'Aren’t you supposed to be known for cheating?' I said, 'He changed me.' We had some fun with it."

Dawson Mercer on if he prefers wing or center:

"It’s been pretty even throughout my career, but I prefer the wing. That’s where I’ve played most of my NHL games. It’s great to have the versatility, though — when someone like Jack goes down, you need someone to step in. But if everything’s good, I prefer the wing."

Nico with a message to Devils fans:

"For all the Devils fans — I already did a little Instagram story with New Jersey — we appreciate their support. They’re probably sad too that we’re out, but we gave it all our heart. We did everything we could. We’ll be back. We’ll be better. Thank you for the support. We’ll see you guys, for sure."

Jake Allen speaks to the media at the end of the 2024-25 Devils season.

Devils Teammates Praise Jack Hughes’ Leadership and Impact

Jack Hughes wasn’t able to finish the season on the ice for the Devils, but his presence was still deeply felt among teammates. As the exit interviews wrapped up, several players spoke highly of Hughes’ importance both on and off the ice.

Jesper Bratt emphasized Hughes’ hockey intelligence and leadership qualities, even when sidelined.

“Jack is such a huge part of our team. Everyone respects him and loves having him around the room,” Bratt said. “He’s so hockey smart. We talked a lot—texted, chatted when we saw each other—about certain plays or things he noticed. He’s a great leader. Even when he’s not on the ice, he helps the team.”

Veteran goaltender Jake Allen, found Hughes’ passion for the franchise particularly striking, noting that his dedication goes far beyond scoring goals.

“From the outside, you see him as a young, skilled player—flying around, scoring,” Allen explained. “But once you’re inside, you really see how much he cares. That doesn’t always show on the outside, but internally, it’s clear the Devils mean a lot to him. He knows he’s the face of the franchise and takes that responsibility seriously. Some people in that position might feel the weight, but he embraces it. He cares, and that means a lot to me.”

Rookie defenseman Seamus Casey echoed similar sentiments, mentioning how Hughes helped ease his transition into professional hockey, both on and off the ice.

“Jack’s been great—helping me out on and off the ice, inviting me over for dinner, letting me stay the night. Spending time with [the Hughes brothers] has been awesome,” Casey said.

Forward Paul Cotter succinctly captured the difficulty the team faced without Hughes in the lineup.

“When you lose a guy like Jack, you have to step up. You can’t replace him,” Cotter acknowledged.

The message from teammates was clear: Jack Hughes’ influence goes well beyond goals and assists, extending deeply into team culture and leadership.

Cody Glass speaks to the media at the end of the 2024-25 Devils season.

“Heart and Soul”: Devils Reflect on Nico Hischier’s Elite Two-Way Game

As the Devils packed up for the offseason, one name kept coming up in conversations with players: Nico Hischier. Whether it was his relentless two-way play, quiet leadership, or ability to step up in every situation, teammates made it clear just how much the captain means to the group.

Forward Cody Glass praised Hischier’s influence in the dressing room, noting that when Nico speaks, everyone listens.

“He leads by example. He’s more on the quiet side, but when he speaks up, it gets your attention — like, ‘Let’s go. Get it together,’” Glass said. “He’s a heart-and-soul guy. Watching him grind makes you want to match that effort. He’s just a great human being. You want to be on his side.”

Paul Cotter, who joined the team in the off-season, pointed to the heavy minutes Hischier played and the difficult matchups he consistently handled.

“We leaned pretty heavily on a few guys who did a tremendous amount of work. Nico’s line, Timo, Bratter — I mean, you can’t say enough about those guys,” Cotter said. “Nico was in every position all year, and for a guy to be in as many situations as he’s been in and perform the way he did is pretty insane.”

Hischier, a former Selke Trophy finalist for the NHL's top defensive forward, stayed modest when asked about his chances to return to that conversation.

“Me personally, not really,” he said when asked if he’s thought about being a Selke finalist again. “I’m here playing for New Jersey, playing for the team. Obviously it would be a huge honor, but I’m not playing for that.”

Asked to reflect on his season, the Devils captain said he was proud of his contributions — while making it clear he’s not satisfied.

“I think you can always be better, but I’m pretty happy about my year. I did what I could to help the team. I had lots of opportunities. I was taking a lot of D-zone draws, matched up against big guys, and still created some offense,” he said. “I’ll keep working this summer to be a better player next year.”

The message from teammates and coaches was unified: Nico Hischier is the kind of player you win with — and the kind you want leading the way.

Daniel Sprong speaks to the media at the end of the 2024-25 Devils season.

Honest, Demanding, Respected: Devils Reflect on Year One Under Keefe

Sheldon Keefe’s first season behind the Devils bench brought structure, high expectations, and a renewed sense of accountability — and players took notice.

Captain Nico Hischier praised Keefe’s clarity and commitment to detail from the moment he arrived.

“Right from the get-go, he set the tone. We practiced very hard all year. He’s very detailed, and you know what he expects from you,” Hischier said. “I’ve been able to learn a lot from him. He has a great hockey mind, and I’m excited that we’re moving forward with him.”

Veteran defenseman Brenden Dillon echoed those sentiments, crediting Keefe’s preparation and structure with elevating the group.

“X’s and O’s — I don’t think there was a night all season we weren’t prepared,” Dillon said. “Practice is structured. You need your best every day, and it made us better. He’s straight and direct — you know where you stand. I’m a big fan of Keefer.”

Timo Meier said the real value came when the team faced challenges.

“As a player, you get to know your coach better once you go through adversity together,” Meier explained. “He’s a very good coach, and I believe in this group. If we put in the right work, we can achieve our goals.”

Jesper Bratt credited Keefe with helping him take steps offensively.

“He’s taught me a lot—especially in the offensive zone,” Bratt said. “He’s worked with really talented players in the past and helped them grow individually, and I think he did that with me as well.”

Paul Cotter highlighted Keefe’s modern mindset and belief in his players’ skillsets.

“He’s pushing us to make plays, to hold onto pucks, not just play run-and-gun hockey. He’s saying, ‘Make a play, do your thing.’ It’s really cool that he’s had trust in us to do that,” Cotter said.

Curtis Lazar, who battled injury for much of the year, was candid about wishing there had been more communication at times, but still expressed high regard for Keefe’s leadership and vision.

“I love what he does and his mind for the game. It was an important year for our team to learn and grow,” Lazar said.

And forward Daniel Sprong offered one of the most direct endorsements.

“He’s my favorite coach I’ve played for in the NHL so far,” Sprong said. “He’s honest. He says it how it is. That works really well for me.”

With a full offseason to regroup, refine, and build off the foundation Keefe has laid, players are clearly eager to keep pushing forward with their new bench boss.

Nate Bastian speaks to the media at the end of the 2024-25 Devils season.

Bastian and Tatar Reflect on Coming Free Agency

With the Devils’ season in the books, attention turns toward the offseason — and for forwards Nate Bastian and Tomas Tatar, that means navigating the uncertainty of unrestricted free agency.

Tatar, who rejoined the Devils midseason, said it’s still too early to predict what comes next.

“It’s too early. We’ve just ended the season,” Tatar said. “I don’t really know what the future holds for me, so I have to make some decisions and we’ll see what’s going to happen.”

For Bastian, who’s spent the majority of his career in the Devils organization, the emotions run deeper. Though no formal discussions have taken place yet, his connection to the team remains strong.

“At the end of the year, you kind of let the dust settle and revisit it later,” Bastian said of potential talks with GM Tom Fitzgerald.

Now headed into his first UFA experience, Bastian was candid about what staying in New Jersey would mean.

“Everything,” he said. “It’s crazy how quick a place can feel like home. Not that it’s been a short time, but I think since the time I was drafted, I’m the longest-standing Devil still here. Being here means a lot to me — the city, the rink, the staff, and you guys. It’s something I want to be a part of.”

As for the mental toll of an uncertain future, Bastian didn’t shy away from the reality.

“You need a job. It’s your life, and to a certain extent, it’s out of your control,” he said. “But in another way, it keeps you on your toes. You don’t get a second to lean back. Maybe it sucks a little bit, but it’s part of the gig.”

With both players expressing openness — and in Bastian’s case, a strong desire — to return, the door remains open for potential reunions this summer.

Simon Nemec speaks to the media at the end of the 2024-25 Devils season.

Several Devils Weigh Options for 2025 IIHF World Championship in Sweden

As the NHL season comes to a close for non-playoff teams, attention in the hockey world shifts to the 2025 IIHF World Championship — set to take place May 9–25 in Stockholm and Herning. With the tournament returning to Sweden, a number of Devils players are weighing whether to represent their countries on international ice.

One confirmed participant is Devils captain Nico Hischier, who will suit up for Team Switzerland. Hischier has long been a proud ambassador for Swiss hockey and is eager to continue contributing to its growth.

“For sure. It’s been great,” he said of hockey’s rise in his home country. “Over the years — especially since I got drafted — it’s been fun watching Swiss hockey grow. More and more guys are leaving earlier for Canada or college. It’s really interesting to see how it develops.”

His Swiss teammate Timo Meier is still undecided but open to the possibility.

“We’re still having exit meetings today, so I’ll decide after those conversations,” Meier said. “Every time you get the chance to represent your country, it’s an honor. So yeah, we’ll see.”

Jonas Siegenthaler, another key Swiss contributor, is also a “maybe” at this point coming off an injury.

Across the locker room, Jesper Bratt is weighing his own decision. With this year’s tournament taking place in his home country of Sweden, the appeal is strong — but so is the need for rest.

“Once the medical checkups are done and confirmed, I’ll make a decision. It would be a very cool thing to do since it’s in Stockholm this year,” Bratt said.

“It really means a lot to people, especially in Europe. It’s the biggest hockey tournament of the year in Sweden. Growing up, I’d wait all year for May just to watch NHL players… The World Championship is a big deal. People really come together for it, and it’s a cool thing to be part of.”

Simon Nemec (Slovakia) declined to comment, noting that nothing has been finalized yet, while Tomas Tatar confirmed he won’t be joining Slovakia’s roster this spring.

“Unfortunately, I can’t. I have to be here for family matters until the end of May. So I’m going to stick around here,” Tatar said.

But looking ahead to a different international stage, Tatar expressed enthusiasm for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan — the first Olympics with NHL players since 2014.

“Super exciting. The last Olympics where NHL players participated was Sochi and I enjoyed that a lot,” he said. “With Team Slovakia, I’m really looking forward… A lot of NHL guys are super excited for it.”

Meanwhile, Ondrej Palat (Czechia) has decided to sit out this year’s World Championship.

With final decisions still pending for several players, the Devils could be well represented on the international stage when the puck drops in Stockholm on May 9.

