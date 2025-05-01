Devils Hold Locker Clean Out Day for 2024-25 | NOTEBOOK

The Quick Hits:

Nico Hischier on how the team needs to improve next season:

"I think we got back on the right track again. We understood in certain stretches and games that we can compete with anybody. It’s about doing it more consistently, but also understanding that over an 82-game season, it’s not always going to be great. You’re going to have tough times, and embracing those tough times and coming out stronger — that’s something we learned this year. We’ve got to take that with us."

Simon Nemec on the improvement he felt in his game late in the season:

“Oh, yeah. I felt like the last three games in the regular season, I felt really good on the ice. And then, in playoffs, I just felt good. I feel like I’m a playoff guy, and I now turn that mindset in the playoffs. So yeah, I just felt really good on the ice and played good and confident. It’s good for me.”

Jacob Markstrom on the New Jersey fans:

“The fans were unbelievable. Coming here—a new country, I hadn’t been in the U.S. for a long time—and to move here and have the fans and the people of Jersey not only support me as a hockey player, but also make my wife and my son really feel at home has been super impressive. I’m super happy with everything off the ice as well as on the ice. I’m very grateful to have the opportunity to play in front of such a good fan base and feel that support. We’ve made it our home, and we really feel like it is our home, so it’s a good feeling.”

Jesper Bratt comparing this year's playoffs to 2023:

“I think I was more ready this year. I embraced playing against the best players every time I was on the ice. Obviously, it’s a little different not playing with Jack—he’s a player we really could’ve used. Like Nico said, he’s someone you really can’t replace. But overall, I took my game to a better level. I was a much better playoff player this time around, and I expect to keep getting better.”

Paul Cotter on what he wants to improve on:

"There are some things—a lot of good and obviously things to work on. For me, you can say consistency and producing, but it’s easier said than done. Sometimes, I guess I’m a victim of it, you get in your head so much about not making a mistake that you don’t play hockey. That’s not an excuse; you’ve got to go through that as a hockey player. I think just playing consistently at my best, coming out positive, having confidence. Just a little battle to make sure I’m playing my game every night, and that’ll help me do a pretty good job.”

Curtis Lazar on being a fan favorite:

“It means a lot more than people think. There are games where you’re sitting on the bench and not feeling your best, but knowing the fans have your back—I really appreciate it. I leave it all on the ice. Effort-wise, that’s self-explanatory. But the cheers and the support really mean a lot—not only to me, but to my family too. My boys love it here. The people have treated them and my wife great. So thank you to everyone.”

Timo Meier on the opportunity next season to play on the top power play unit again:

“We have a lot of good players. I leave that up to the coaching staff. I trust that they’ll make the right decisions and put the right guys in the right spots to help the team.”

Stefan Noesen on the biggest difference between his first stint in Jersey and this one:

“Two kids, a wife, and living in the suburbs. [Laughs] Back then, we’d go out to Andy Greene’s house. Now it’s guys coming over to mine. Being a veteran shifts your responsibility. You’re not thinking about where to eat in the city—you’re thinking about feeding your kids dinner. That’s the biggest difference.”

Erik Haula on camaraderie in the room:

“We added new guys, and they fit in perfectly. I was looking at that MetLife Stadium picture the other day—ten guys from that photo are gone. That’s a lot. But we’re still a tight-knit group. It’s a bunch of good guys who care about each other, care about the Devils, and care about winning. That’s the kind of room you want to be in. Now we just need to improve in certain areas and put it all together.”

Dougie Hamilton on the importance of the Dougie's Buddies program:

"Very important. I always looked forward to seeing the kids. I’d catch them on the Jumbotron when I could. Just seeing them smiling and having fun — an experience that hopefully they’ll remember for a long time. I met a lot of good kids and families. It means a lot to me, and hopefully we can do more and keep impacting more kids next year."

Daniel Sprong on how Keefe helped him defensively:

"It was funny — we had a practice day, did a drill where you’re supposed to cheat, and I wasn’t cheating. We had to restart the drill three times. He looked at me and goes, 'Aren’t you supposed to be known for cheating?' I said, 'He changed me.' We had some fun with it."

Dawson Mercer on if he prefers wing or center:

"It’s been pretty even throughout my career, but I prefer the wing. That’s where I’ve played most of my NHL games. It’s great to have the versatility, though — when someone like Jack goes down, you need someone to step in. But if everything’s good, I prefer the wing."

Nico with a message to Devils fans: