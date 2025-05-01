Devils Hold Locker Clean Out Day for 2024-25 | NOTEBOOK

Honest, Demanding, Respected: Devils Reflect on Year One Under Keefe
Sheldon Keefe’s first season behind the Devils bench brought structure, high expectations, and a renewed sense of accountability — and players took notice.
Captain Nico Hischier praised Keefe’s clarity and commitment to detail from the moment he arrived.
“Right from the get-go, he set the tone. We practiced very hard all year. He’s very detailed, and you know what he expects from you,” Hischier said. “I’ve been able to learn a lot from him. He has a great hockey mind, and I’m excited that we’re moving forward with him.”
Veteran defenseman Brenden Dillon echoed those sentiments, crediting Keefe’s preparation and structure with elevating the group.
“X’s and O’s — I don’t think there was a night all season we weren’t prepared,” Dillon said. “Practice is structured. You need your best every day, and it made us better. He’s straight and direct — you know where you stand. I’m a big fan of Keefer.”
Timo Meier said the real value came when the team faced challenges.
“As a player, you get to know your coach better once you go through adversity together,” Meier explained. “He’s a very good coach, and I believe in this group. If we put in the right work, we can achieve our goals.”
Jesper Bratt credited Keefe with helping him take steps offensively.
“He’s taught me a lot—especially in the offensive zone,” Bratt said. “He’s worked with really talented players in the past and helped them grow individually, and I think he did that with me as well.”
Paul Cotter highlighted Keefe’s modern mindset and belief in his players’ skillsets.
“He’s pushing us to make plays, to hold onto pucks, not just play run-and-gun hockey. He’s saying, ‘Make a play, do your thing.’ It’s really cool that he’s had trust in us to do that,” Cotter said.
Curtis Lazar, who battled injury for much of the year, was candid about wishing there had been more communication at times, but still expressed high regard for Keefe’s leadership and vision.
“I love what he does and his mind for the game. It was an important year for our team to learn and grow,” Lazar said.
And forward Daniel Sprong offered one of the most direct endorsements.
“He’s my favorite coach I’ve played for in the NHL so far,” Sprong said. “He’s honest. He says it how it is. That works really well for me.”
With a full offseason to regroup, refine, and build off the foundation Keefe has laid, players are clearly eager to keep pushing forward with their new bench boss.