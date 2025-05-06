Gritsyuk Signs with Devils | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils announced today that the team has signed forward Arseniy Gritsyuk to a one-year, entry level contract starting in 2025-26. The announcement was made by President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald.

Gritsyuk, 24, has spent parts of the last five seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL). During the 2024-25 season with St. Petersburg, he recorded 44 points (17g-27a) in 49 regular-season games. The 6-foot 195-pound forward ranked in the top five for points, goals and assists among St. Petersburg skaters. Gritsyuk also contributed five points (1g-4a) in six playoff games, tying him for the team lead.

The left-handed shot made his KHL debut with Avangard during 2020-21 season and played in 117 regular-season games with the club until the conclusion of the 2022-23 season. He appeared in three postseasons with Avangard and was part of the 2020-21 team that won the Gagarin Cup. In 2021-22, Gritsyuk earned the KHL Aleksei Cherepanov Award, as the league’s top rookie.

Gritsyuk joined St. Petersburg for the start of the 2022-23 season and posted a career-high 19 goals. He earned 152 career points (68g-84a) in 216 regular-season contests in the KHL. His best offensive output was in 2024-25 with 44 points. Gritsyuk played in 16 playoff games with St. Petersburg and recorded 11 points (5g-6a).

Born on March 15, 2001, in Krasnoyarsk, Russia, the Devils selected Gritsyuk in the fifth round, 129th overall, in the 2019 NHL Draft. He represented Russia at the International Ice Hockey Federation’s (IIHF) 2019 U-18 World Junior Championship, 2021 U-20 WJC and the 2022 Winter Olympic Games. He helped Russia win a silver medal at the 2019 U-18 WJC and the 2022 Olympic Games.