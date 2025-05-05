5 Devils Named to Worlds | BLOG

Devils captain Nico Hischier, forward Timo Meier and defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler will take part in the upcoming IIHF World Championships with Team Switzerland, while goalie Jacob Markstrom will play for Sweden and prospect Lenni Hameenaho will represent Finland.

The tournament will take place in Sweden beginning May 9.

Hischier has represented Switzerland several times in international play, including the World Championship in 2019, ’21, ’22, ’23 and ’24, as well as the World Junior U-20 Championship in 2016 and ‘17 and World Junior Championship in 2015, ’16 and ’17.

Hischier posted six goals and 11 points in 10 for the Swiss in the 2024 WC to earn a silver medal for Switzerland.

Meier played for Switzerland in World Championships in 2018, ’21 and ’22 and the 2016 World Junior U-20 Championship. Meier won a silver medal in 2018 in the World Championship.

Siegenthaler played in the 2021, ‘22 and ’24 World Championships for the Swiss, and the 2016 and ‘17 World Junior U-20 Championship. Siegenthaler won silver in 2024.

Markstrom played in the 2010, ’13, ‘16 and ‘19 World Championship, 2016 World Cup of Hockey. He also played in WJC in 2009 and ’10. He’s won gold (2013 WC), silver (2009 WJC) and three bronze (2010 WJC, 2010 WC and 2016 WCH).

Hameenaho, the Devils’ second-round pick (58th overall) in 2023, played this past season with Assat in Finland's Liiga, scoring 20 goals and posting 51 points.