Hameenaho Inks Entry-Level Contract | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils announced today that the team has signed forward Lenni Hameenaho to a three-year, entry-level contract starting in 2025-26. The announcement was made by President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald.

Hameenaho, 20, spent the past six seasons in Finland with the Ässät organization. The 6’1”, 185lbs. forward began with Ässät at the U16 and U18 levels in 2019-20. In 2020-21 and 2021-22, he played at the U18 and U20 levels. Hameenaho made his Liiga (Finland’s top professional league) debut with Ässät in 2022-23 and recorded 21 points (9g-12a) in 51 regular-season games. He later earned four points (3g-1a) in eight games during the 2022-23 playoffs with Ässät.

The forward played in 46 games with Ässät in the Liiga during the 2023-24 campaign and subsequently helped the program’s U20 SM-sarja team win a league championship. In 2024-25, the right-handed shot recorded a career-high 20 goals, 31 assists and 51 points in 58 regular-season games with Ässät. His 51 points ranked second on the club and placed 15th overall in the Liiga. Hameenaho’s goal and assist totals both finished in the top 20 for all Liiga skaters. He also recorded five points (1g-4a) in 10 postseason contests and helped Ässät advance to the Quarterfinals.

Born on November 7, 2004, the Devils selected Hameenaho with their first pick in the second round (58th overall) in the 2023 NHL Draft. A native of Kajaani, Finland, he represented his home country several times, including the International Ice Hockey Federation’s (IIHF) 2022 U18 World Junior Championship (WJC), where he helped Finland win a bronze medal. He also participated in the 2023 and 2024 WJC. He is currently part of Team Finland at the World Championships.