Luke Hughes, Bratt Undergo Shoulder Surgery | INJURY UPDATE

The New Jersey Devils have provided the following end-of-season injury updates:

Defenseman Luke Hughes recently underwent successful shoulder surgery, which was performed by Dr. Peter Millett at The Steadman Clinic in Vail, Colorado.

Additionally, forward Jesper Bratt has decided to undergo shoulder surgery, and he will not participate in the IIHF World Championships for Sweden.

Both Hughes and Bratt are expected to make full recoveries to be available for the 2025 New Jersey Devils Training Camp.