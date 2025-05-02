A Special Player | FEATURE 

Spend just one minute with Devils captain Nico Hischier and you'll notice it.

He's a leader.

Take one minute on the ice against him. You'll wish he weren't there.

He'll get in your way, he'll prevent you from executing your plan.

To top it off, he'll likely score against you too.

Nico Hischier does it all.

And he does it quietly but effectively.

He's a special player.

When Ondrej Palat joined the New Jersey Devils in 2022, one of the things he brought to the team was his leadership qualities. He is also a quiet leader and a two-time Stanley Cup champion.

Since his arrival in New Jersey, Palat has sat next to Hischier in the locker room, which is likely not by chance. He has provided a support system for Hischier, as their two styles of leadership align with their quiet confidence.

Even at 25 years old and in his fifth year as captain, Hischier is still one of the five youngest captains in the National Hockey League. When he was named captain in February 2021, he was the league’s youngest captain.

And in that time, Palat has seen firsthand his evolution as the team’s leader.

“He grew every year I’ve seen him,” the 34-year-old Palat said. “He’s getting way more comfortable speaking in front of the team, and he’s a great leader.”