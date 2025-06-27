2025 NHL Draft Guide | FEATURE

The 2025 NHL Draft will take place this weekend at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater in L.A. Live. The Devils hold seven drafts picks (2 second-round picks, 1 third-round, 2 fourth-round, 2 sixth-round).
But the draft will have a different look and feel than in years past with NHL teams holding it remotely in their home cities while the prospects are centered in Los Angeles. Here’s a quick guide on the new format and how (and why) the changes will affect the teams.
What has changed
In years past, the NHL held its draft in a singular city, such as last year in Las Vegas. In that scenario, every team would send a big staff – from general manager to hockey operations staff to scouting staffs to communications staffs to content staffs. With the centralized location, every media outlet would also attend to cover. And, of course, as many prospects that could make the trip were permitted to be there to take part.
But a majority of NHL GMs voted to de-centralize the draft for this season (next season is still TBD). So, every team will now remain in their home city (or wherever they choose) to conduct the draft. The Devils will be housed in the Prudential Center in a Draft Headquarters. From Newark, the Devils will make their draft selections, and the same will be true for every other team in the NHL.
Each NHL club will have at least two representatives attending the draft in person. A smaller number of prospects will be in attendance (roughly 90) due to the smaller venue.
This will be the first time the NHL has done this sort of de-centralized draft. During the COVID-19 pandemic, a remote draft was held but the entire process was remote. Teams were in their base cities and prospects remained at home. While the teams will remain at home this time around, there is a location for prospects to attend as well as media and select team reps.
The PR rep will take the selected prospect through the usual gauntlet of post-draft stations (photos, social media, press conference). While the hockey operations rep is in attendance just in case something is needed on site, as well as being an initial touchpoint for the prospect.