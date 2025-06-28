Fondrk Ready for What's Next | FEATURE

Conrad Fondrk was surrounded by his friends and family when he heard the news that the New Jersey Devils were selecting him in the second round, 50th overall in the 2025 NHL Draft.

The Minnesota-native was at his aunt’s house on Lake Minnetonka for the life-changing moment.

“Just having a little get-together with people who have been with me along the way,” Fondrk shared. “Having a good time out here.”

There’s little doubt about that a good time is being had. This is a moment Fondrk had been long waiting for.

“It’s a dream come true, obviously,” he said in his introductory media availability. “It was probably the best day of my life. New Jersey’s an awesome spot.”

Asked to describe himself, as players are often asked to immediately after being drafted, Fondrk has a bit of it all, but it’s his shot that really shines.

“It’s definitely one of my better strengths—my release and the power that I get on it,” Fondrk said. “I try to get it off my tape as fast as I can, as hard as I can, as accurate as I can. I think it’ll translate to the next level. It’ll be a huge skillset that I’ll need to utilize. It’s definitely one of my strengths.”

He has, according to Elite Prospects, “an arsenal of passing skills, and plenty of moves. Equally skilled as a shooter, he's a precise one-time shooter, he’s a scoring threat from the top of the circle and just inside the slot.”

“I see the ice very well,” he added. “I’m always looking for my teammates. I shoot the puck too, but I’d say playmaking is how I would describe myself.”

Next, he’ll take those assets to B.U. Fondrk, who turned 18 on June 1, is committed to Boston University next year to play for the Terriers, where former New Jersey Devil Jay Pandolfo will coach him. Which, when asked, is one of the main reasons he committed.

“The coaching staff is unbelievable,” he beamed. “They were on me pretty fast. I love all those guys. They’re doing a really good job up there, and I think they’re going to develop me really well. I think I’m going to play right up into the lineup there—hopefully up in the top lines. I’m just going to do me and contribute as much as I can.”