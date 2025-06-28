Fondrk Ready for What's Next | FEATURE

GettyImages-2218274467
By Amanda Stein
Team Reporter, NJD.tv

Conrad Fondrk was surrounded by his friends and family when he heard the news that the New Jersey Devils were selecting him in the second round, 50th overall in the 2025 NHL Draft.

The Minnesota-native was at his aunt’s house on Lake Minnetonka for the life-changing moment.

“Just having a little get-together with people who have been with me along the way,” Fondrk shared. “Having a good time out here.”

There’s little doubt about that a good time is being had. This is a moment Fondrk had been long waiting for.

“It’s a dream come true, obviously,” he said in his introductory media availability. “It was probably the best day of my life. New Jersey’s an awesome spot.”

Asked to describe himself, as players are often asked to immediately after being drafted, Fondrk has a bit of it all, but it’s his shot that really shines.

“It’s definitely one of my better strengths—my release and the power that I get on it,” Fondrk said. “I try to get it off my tape as fast as I can, as hard as I can, as accurate as I can. I think it’ll translate to the next level. It’ll be a huge skillset that I’ll need to utilize. It’s definitely one of my strengths.”

He has, according to Elite Prospects, “an arsenal of passing skills, and plenty of moves. Equally skilled as a shooter, he's a precise one-time shooter, he’s a scoring threat from the top of the circle and just inside the slot.”

“I see the ice very well,” he added. “I’m always looking for my teammates. I shoot the puck too, but I’d say playmaking is how I would describe myself.”

Next, he’ll take those assets to B.U. Fondrk, who turned 18 on June 1, is committed to Boston University next year to play for the Terriers, where former New Jersey Devil Jay Pandolfo will coach him. Which, when asked, is one of the main reasons he committed.

“The coaching staff is unbelievable,” he beamed. “They were on me pretty fast. I love all those guys. They’re doing a really good job up there, and I think they’re going to develop me really well. I think I’m going to play right up into the lineup there—hopefully up in the top lines. I’m just going to do me and contribute as much as I can.”

Conrad Fondrk speaks to the media over Zoom after being selected by the Devils.

Back in March, while playing with the U.S. National Team Development Program (USNTDP), Fondrk broke his fibula in a game against Wisconsin. He has yet to begin skating as part of his rehab process, but hopes to get himself into a good spot heading into his first year at B.U..

“Going to BU, obviously a great spot,” he said. “We’ve got a really good team coming in here. I’m just focused on getting back. I think on that team I’m definitely going to do as much as I can to contribute and use my assets to the best of my ability. They’re going to give me some opportunity, and it’s just up to me to capitalize on that.”

With his name freshly called at the NHL Draft and a season at Boston University on the horizon, Conrad Fondrk is taking it all in from Lake Minnetonka.

Being picked by the New Jersey Devils is a big moment, but it’s just the beginning. “I couldn’t be more excited to be part of this team,” he said. And it’s clear he means it. He’s heading to BU next, but the thought of wearing a Devils jersey down the road is already pretty exciting.

“I couldn’t be more excited to be part of this team.”

More News

Devils Add 2-Way Power Forward in Moe | FEATURE

2025 NHL Draft | NOTEBOOK

From Fairfield to Jersey | FEATURE

NHL, NHLPA Reach CBA Extension Agreement | BLOG

2025 NHL Draft Guide | FEATURE

Devils Open 2025 Development Camp on June 29 | BLOG

Utica Announces 2025-26 Coaching Staff | RELEASE

Brodeur Named to New Jersey Hall of Fame Class of 2025 | BLOG

Mogilny to be Inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame | BLOG

Devils Set 2025-26 Pre-Season Schedule | RELEASE

A Peek Inside the Draft Process | FEATURE

McGillis' Journey Led to Activism | FEATURE

One Small Act Can Shift the World | FEATURE

Devils Acquire Hanzel, Pick from Nashville for Haula | RELEASE

Hischier Primed to Spotlight Swiss Hockey on Olympic Stage | FEATURE 

2026 Olympics Men's Ice Hockey Schedule Released | BLOG

Five Devils Named to Preliminary Olympic Rosters | BLOG

Devils Sign Lammikko to 1-Year Deal | RELEASE