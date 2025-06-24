Brodeur Named to New Jersey Hall of Fame Class of 2025 | BLOG

Martin Brodeur is headed into yet another Hall of Fame.

On Tuesday, the New Jersey Hall of Fame named Brodeur as a member of their 2025 class, set to be inducted on November 21, 2025.

This will mark the third Hall of Fame induction for Brodeur, who is already a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame (Class of 2018) and the Canadian Sports Hall of Fame (Class of 2019). He also awarded the Order of Sport in Canada, Canada’s highest sporting honor.

Brodeur's name is synonymous in the sports world with New Jersey, having set nearly all NHL records and winning three championships with the Devils over the course of his illustrious career.

At just 19 years old, Brodeur stepped foot on New Jersey ice for the first time, after being selected 20th overall in the 1990 Entry Draft. It would be the start of a legendary career where Brodeur would backstop the Devils to all three of their franchise Stanley Cup Championships and redefine the goaltending position.

Brodeur helped put the Devils on the NHL map as part of the core pieces of the championship runs and became the all-time leader in wins (691), shutouts (125), and games played (1266). His 8 seasons of 40-plus wins, all played in New Jersey, are an NHL record, as are his 14 30-plus NHL wins in a single season. He is also the only goaltender to ever post a 50-plus win season.

With a career spanning 22 years, Brodeur's influence extended well beyond New Jersey. His ability to act nearly as a third defenseman for the club, with his extraordinary puck-handling skills, influenced the league to implement the trapezoid behind the goalie's net in 2005, limiting where a goalie can touch the puck. Although it was never officially stated to be due to Brodeur's abilities, it is widely speculated that his influence on the game contributed to the rule.

Congratulations to Marty on yet another accolade!