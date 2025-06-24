Mogilny to be Inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame | BLOG

The wait is finally over! Eligible since 2009, Alexander Mogilny finally received the call: Mogilny is headed into the Hockey Hall of Fame, named this afternoon as an inductee as part of the Class of 2025.

At home in Russia, it was 3 a.m. when Mogilny received the call from Ron Francis and Lanny MacDonald and yet still managed to pick up the phone.

Francis began the conversation by asking Mogilny if he still had the bottle of red wine he once gave him in Toronto many moons ago, joking "you may want to open that up if he does, this would be the time to open it as he was officially named to the Hall of Fame.

"Oh wow, happy to be part of it."

Mogilny joins an elite class, entering the Hall alongside Joe Thornton, Duncan Keith, Zdeno Chara, Brianna Decker, Danièle Sauvageau and Jennifer Botterill, as well as coach Jack Parker.

He is also one of the 30 members of the International Ice Hockey Federation’s Triple Gold Club, as a player who has won a World Championship, an Olympic gold, and the Stanley Cup.

In 1989, Mogilny became the first Soviet player to defect to play in the National Hockey League, joining the Buffalo Sabres where he spent the first six seasons of his career.

Mogilny played 990 NHL games, scoring 473 goals, 559 assists and 1032 points and one of only six players in NHL history with 70 or more goals in a single season and 1000 or more career points. His 76 goals in 1992-93 is tied with Teemu Selanne as the highest goal output in a single season by a European-born player.

He will be the 12th player who has worn a New Jersey Devils jersey to enter the Hall of Fame, and first since Martin Brodeur in 2018.

Mogilny spent two stints with the New Jersey Devils, the first began on March 14, 2000 when he joined the Devils in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks and helped New Jersey win their second Stanley Cup that June with his four goals and seven points in 23 games played.

The following season, Mogilny had a breakout season with 43 goals and 83 points in 75 games played. Mogilny’s 43 goals in a single single rank tied for fifth, with Jack Hughes (2022-23) on the all-time franchise list for a single season.

Mogilny’s 31 even-strength goals during the 2000-01 season rank 4th in franchise history. In his three years with the Devils, Mogilny played 121 games with 58 goals and 56 assists.

Congratulations to Alexander!

The Hockey Hall of Fame will induct the 2025 class on November 8th in Toronto, Canada.