Devils Set 2025-26 Pre-Season Schedule | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils’ 2025-26 pre-season schedule will consist of seven games on six calendar dates, with three games played at Prudential Center and four road matches. The club will play the New York Islanders and New York Rangers twice each, and will play the Ottawa Senators, Philadelphia Flyers, and Washington Capitals once. Broadcast information for the games will be announced at a later date. Additionally, the New Jersey Devils Training Camp schedule includes rookies reporting to camp on Wednesday, September 10, while veterans report the following week on Wednesday, September 17.

The Devils open the 2025 pre-season with two straight home games on Sunday, September 21, against the New York Rangers (1:00 pm), and Tuesday, September 23, versus the New York Islanders. The club will play its first road pre-season contest on Friday, September 26, against the Islanders at UBS Arena. Both Islanders contests will be at 7:00 p.m.

The club will also participate in split-squad contests on Sunday, September 28, in the previously announced 3:00 pm game against the Ottawa Senators at Videotron Centre in Quebec City, Que., and a home tilt against the Washington Capitals, also at 3:00 pm.

New Jersey will close out its pre-season schedule with two road games: Thursday, October 2 at Madison Square Garden against the Rangers (7:00pm) and Saturday, October 4 against the Flyers at Wells Fargo Center (3:00pm).

