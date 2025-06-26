Devils Open 2025 Development Camp on June 29 | BLOG

The New Jersey Devils announced today that they will hold their 2025 Development Camp starting on June 29th and running through July 2nd.

Invited players will report to camp on June 29th for team meetings with the on-ice portion of camp beginning on June 30th.

Players will take part in both on-ice sessions and community events, including visits to Newark Beth Israel Medical Center and Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center in conjunction with RWJBarnabas Health.

On July 2nd, players will participate in a 3-on-3 competition.

Stay tuned to NewJerseyDevils.com for all your Development Camp updates!