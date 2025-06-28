From Fairfield to Jersey | FEATURE

kevan ben
By Sam Kasan
NewJerseyDevils.com

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Fairfield, California is not a hockey hotbed. In fact, it doesn’t even have an ice rink in the city. The closets one is a 20-minute drive away (depending on California traffic).

But that didn’t stop native Ben Kevan from excelling in the sport to the point where he became the New Jersey’s Devils’ second-round selection (63rd overall) in the 2025 NHL Draft held in Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater on Saturday afternoon.

“Fairfield is a small city. I know a lot of people over there are cheering for me,” he said. “I’m really happy to be the first player to do something like this. Hopefully, many kids follow and surpass me and go higher. I’m really excited to see if what I did here can push on to the next generation.”

Kevan, who will play for Arizona State this fall, is a high-skilled, high-motored forward whose assets and strengths should mesh perfectly with the Devils’ style of play. Particularly, his skating, pace of play and hands.

“I think I can really keep up with a lot of their players, especially with the way that I skate and the way that I can play, and the way people can play off of me,” he said. “I knew (the Devils were) a team I’d really love to go to, and I was fortunate enough to get picked by them.

“I’m excited.”

The Devils welcome Ben Kevan. He was selected 63rd overall in the NHL Draft.

And, as an American that played in the United States National Team Development Program, Kevan idolizes Jack Hughes.

“I’ve been following their team quite a bit, especially with a guy like Jack Hughes, the player that’s an American and all American kids look up to,” he said. “To be able to say I’m in an organization with a player like that, I’m super proud of it and I can’t wait to get going.”

Kevan’s connection to New Jersey goes back to 2022 when he won a national championship in the state as a member of the Jr. Kings. He used his time in the Jr. Kings program to catapult to the Des Moines Buccaneers of the USHL.

With Des Moines, he posted 13 goals and 43 points in 51 games in 2024-25. The previous year, he notched 24 goals and 57 points in 59 contests.

The Buccaneers struggled this past season, going 25-32-5-0 for 55 points. They missed the playoffs by seven points. Despite the team’s struggles, Kevan found the positives in the experience.

“I hate to say it, learning how to lose,” he said of what he learned last year. “I would have loved to win there more. But I think it’s such a valuable lesson to learn, especially as I grow older. Learning how to take losses and not see them as negatives but see them as building blocks for the next game.”

As with all young prospects, Kevan will make it a priority to bulk up his 6-foot-1, 179-pound frame.

“Biggest is getting stronger,” he said. “Being an 18-year-old kid, I want to make the NHL. I want to be bigger and stronger to be able to play against grown men.”

But what’s impossible to teach is preternatural talent. And with his hands, skill, smarts and skating, he’s already well ahead of the pack.

“I’m a high-energy, high-paced winger that’s able to get up and down the ice quickly,” he said of his game. “I’m able to use my speed to get pucks into good areas, get pucks back and get in on the forecheck and the backcheck.”

If that sounds similar to Vegas’ Tomas Hertl, it’s not a coincidence. Growing up in the San Francisco area, Kevan was a fan of the San Jose Sharks, particularly Tomas Hertl when he was a member of the team. And it’s a player upon which he’s modeled his game.

“Growing up in that area he was someone that I looked at as a favorite player,” he said. “I always tried to emulate the things that he did and bring that into my game.”

Kevan’s hard work at developing his game has earned him a second-round selection in the NHL Draft. Kevan and his family made the six-hour haul from the small city of Fairfield, California to Los Angeles to hear his name get called at the Draft and getting posted on the NHL Draft Board.

Not bad for a Fairfield kid.

“It was a lot of nerves, a lot of excitement,” he said of the weekend. “Finally hearing my name getting called, especially by an organization like the New Jersey Devils, it was a breath of relief. So much weight came off my shoulders.

“I’m really excited that I finally know which team wants to take a chance on me and develop me in their system. I’m just really excited.”

Ben Kevan speaks to the media over Zoom after being chosen by the Devils in the second round.

More News

Devils Add 2-Way Power Forward in Moe | FEATURE

Fondrk Ready for What's Next | FEATURE

2025 NHL Draft | NOTEBOOK

NHL, NHLPA Reach CBA Extension Agreement | BLOG

2025 NHL Draft Guide | FEATURE

Devils Open 2025 Development Camp on June 29 | BLOG

Utica Announces 2025-26 Coaching Staff | RELEASE

Brodeur Named to New Jersey Hall of Fame Class of 2025 | BLOG

Mogilny to be Inducted into Hockey Hall of Fame | BLOG

Devils Set 2025-26 Pre-Season Schedule | RELEASE

A Peek Inside the Draft Process | FEATURE

McGillis' Journey Led to Activism | FEATURE

One Small Act Can Shift the World | FEATURE

Devils Acquire Hanzel, Pick from Nashville for Haula | RELEASE

Hischier Primed to Spotlight Swiss Hockey on Olympic Stage | FEATURE 

2026 Olympics Men's Ice Hockey Schedule Released | BLOG

Five Devils Named to Preliminary Olympic Rosters | BLOG

Devils Sign Lammikko to 1-Year Deal | RELEASE