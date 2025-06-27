2025 NHL Draft | NOTEBOOK

NJ Draft HQ
By Devils Staff
NewJerseyDevils.com

The next generation of NHL talent is set to be selected over the course of the weekend with the 2025 NHL Draft kicking off on Friday night.

The Devils do not have a first-round selection; their 2025 pick was traded to the Calgary Flames as part of last season’s Jacob Markstrom trade.

New Jersey has two Second Round Picks (50th & 63rd overall), one Third Round pick (90th overall), two Fourth Round picks (99th & 114th overall), and two Sixth Round picks (161st and 178th overall).

Stay tuned to the Draft Notebook all weekend long for your comprehensive Devils Draft coverage!

2025 NHL Draft Guide | FEATURE 6.27.25

New Jersey Devils 2025 Draft Picks

Round
Overall
Player
Team
Nationality
2nd
50th
2nd
63rd
3rd
90th
4th
99th
4th
114th
6th
161st
6th
178th
A Peek Inside the Draft Process | FEATURE 6.23.25

Round 1

The New Jersey Devils don't have a first-round pick in this year's draft, having traded it last summer to Calgary for goaltender Jacob Markstrom.

Stay tuned here for news and notes from the First Round of the draft!

