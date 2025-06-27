2025 NHL Draft | NOTEBOOK

The next generation of NHL talent is set to be selected over the course of the weekend with the 2025 NHL Draft kicking off on Friday night.

The Devils do not have a first-round selection; their 2025 pick was traded to the Calgary Flames as part of last season’s Jacob Markstrom trade.

New Jersey has two Second Round Picks (50th & 63rd overall), one Third Round pick (90th overall), two Fourth Round picks (99th & 114th overall), and two Sixth Round picks (161st and 178th overall).

Stay tuned to the Draft Notebook all weekend long for your comprehensive Devils Draft coverage!