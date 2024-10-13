Sunday Funday Practice for Devils | NOTEBOOK

The Devils are practicing are holding a Sunday afternoon practice at Prudential Center.
Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!
The Devils are practicing are holding a Sunday afternoon practice at Prudential Center.
Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!
The Devils held practice at 12:30 p.m. The full slate of players participated. There were no changs to the groupings from last night's 5-3 win at Washington.
There are many ways for a team to bond. One of the biggest is through a fantasy football team. And I've got to say, Brenden Dillon has a great team name.
Player Interviews... Coming Soon!
Devils Now: Building Camaraderie
Head Coach Sheldon Keefe... Coming Soon!
Feature Article: Devils Bond with Fantasy Football
In Case You Missed It
READ:
GAME STORY: Cotter, Noesen, Haula Lift Devils
BLOG: Haula Injury Update
WATCH:
REWIND: Double Cotter
HIGHLIGHTS: Devils 5, Caps 3