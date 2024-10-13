Sunday Funday Practice for Devils | NOTEBOOK

notebook hischier meier
By Sam Kasan
@SamiKasan NewJerseyDevils.com

The Devils are practicing are holding a Sunday afternoon practice at Prudential Center.

Stay tuned to the notebook for the latest info, updates, interviews, videos and more from the practice session!

Practice Info

The Devils held practice at 12:30 p.m. The full slate of players participated. There were no changs to the groupings from last night's 5-3 win at Washington.

Fantasy Football

There are many ways for a team to bond. One of the biggest is through a fantasy football team. And I've got to say, Brenden Dillon has a great team name.

A fantasy football league with Devils players has helped build camaraderie in the locker room

Today's Content

Player Interviews... Coming Soon!
Head Coach Sheldon Keefe... Coming Soon!
In Case You Missed It
READ: 
WATCH:
 
HIGHLIGHTS: Devils 5, Caps 3
 
POST-GAME RAWS: Cotter | Noesen | Keefe

More News

Devils Bond Through Fantasy Football | FEATURE

Cotter, Noesen, Haula Help Devils Win in D.C. | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils vs. Capitals

Leafs Spoil Devils' Home Opener | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2 vs. Maple Leafs 4

Hatakka Injury Update | BLOG

Devils Host Leafs in Home Opener | PREVIEW

Filmon Assigned to Utica | RELEASE

Dillon Invested in Learning Language of the Locker Room | FEATURE

Prudential Center, Devils, DYF Launch Food Security Campaign | RELEASE

Devils Practice on Eve of Home Opener | NOTEBOOK

Devils Fans Across the World United at Global Series | GLOBAL SERIES

Home, Sweet Home | NOTEBOOK

Devils Home Opener Presented by Citizens | RELEASE

Devils Announce 2024-25 Roster | RELEASE

Devils Announce Transactions on Sunday | RELEASE

From Prague, with Love | GLOBAL SERIES

Devils Sweep Global Series in Prague | GAME STORY