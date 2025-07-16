Devils Announce 2025-26 Regular-Season Schedule | RELEASE

The National Hockey League’s New Jersey Devils open their 43rd season on Thursday, Oct. 9, at Carolina, with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop. The 2025-26 season will open with a three-game road trip, which also includes visiting Tampa Bay on Saturday, Oct. 11, and Columbus on Monday, Oct. 13. The Devils return to New Jersey for their home opener at Prudential Center on Thursday, Oct. 16, against Florida for a 7:00 p.m puck drop.

New Jersey’s home schedule includes 19 weekend dates: two Friday games, 10 Saturday contests and seven games slated on Sundays. Seven of the 19 weekend dates are matinee contests scheduled before 5:00 pm. The team will host St. Louis on Thanksgiving Eve on Wednesday, Nov. 26 at 7:00 p.m., which marks consecutive seasons the two teams face off the night before Thanksgiving. The team bookends the NHL Holiday Break with games on Tuesday, Dec. 23, at the NY Islanders, and host Washington on Saturday, Dec. 27 for a 7:00 p.m tilt.

The Devils are scheduled for a season-high seven-game home stand at Prudential Center from March 3 to March 16 against Florida, Toronto, NY Rangers, Detroit, Calgary, Los Angeles, and Boston. The club will also have a four-game stretch at home against Philadelphia, Columbus, Dallas, and Vegas from November 29 to December 5. The team’s regular-season finale is on Tuesday, April 14, at Boston, while the Devils’ final home game will be on Sunday, April 12, against Ottawa.

All Devils home games will have a 7:00 p.m. start time except for:

3:30 pm: October 18 vs. Edmonton

1 pm: October 26 vs. Colorado

12:30 pm: November 8 vs. Pittsburgh

12:30 pm: December 13 vs. Anaheim

12:30 pm: December 14 vs. Vancouver

3 pm: January 3 vs Utah

3 pm: March 7 vs NY Rangers

The Devils have 15 sets of back-to-back games on the calendar with a breakdown of four home/home, three home/road, four road/home and four road/road.

New Jersey’s road schedule includes two season-high, five-game road trips, the first, from November 12 to November 22 (at Chi., Wsh., TB, Fla. & Phi.) and the second from March 18 to March 28 (at NYR, Wsh., Dal., Nsh. & Car.). The team is scheduled for three four-game trips from

Jan. 6 to Jan. 12 (at NYI, Pit., Wpg. & Min.) and from Jan. 19 to Jan. 25 (at Cgy., Edm., Van. & Sea.).

Under the National Hockey League’s scheduling matrix, Devils games are assigned as follows:

26 games vs. Metropolitan Division opposition: four games (two home/two road) vs. five clubs (Car., CBJ, NYI, Pit., & Wsh.); one team (Phi.) for three games split two home/one road one team (NYR) for three games split one home/two road

24 matches vs. Atlantic Division teams: three games vs. each team: two home/one road vs Det., Buf., Fla. & Mtl. one home/two road vs. Bos., Ott., TB & Tor.

32 games vs. the 16 Western Conference clubs (one home and one road)

The League’s regular-season schedule will pause from Friday, Feb. 6 to Feb. 22 when NHL players participate in the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milano Cortina, Italy.

MSG Networks is the television home of the New Jersey Devils with game broadcasts and exclusive pre- and post-game coverage. Fans can also use The Gotham Sports App to access Devils games on their favorite devices. The full television broadcast schedule will be announced at a later date. Fans can also listen to the Devils Hockey Network on NewJerseyDevils.com and the NHL app for every Devils game this season, plus exclusive pre- and post-game coverage.

The Walt Disney Company (ESPN/ABC), TNT Sports (TNT/HBO Max), Sportsnet, Prime Video and TVA Sports are the NHL’s national broadcast partners for the 2025-26 season and will provide comprehensive coverage throughout the season. Complete broadcast details will be announced when available.

Individual game tickets for the 2025-26 NHL Season will go on sale in the coming weeks, visit https://www.nhl.com/devils/tickets to subscribe to NJD Weekly and receive priority to purchase your tickets before the general public. To become a member of the Black and Red and guarantee the best seats, for every game at the best price go to https://www.nhl.com/devils/tickets/season-ticket-membership. Black and Red Memberships offer the most comprehensive Member Benefits platform in the NHL, including flexibility to manage your tickets, access to special events, interest-free monthly payment plans and more.