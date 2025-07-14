Prospects Challenge 2025 Schedule Announced | RELEASE

The Devils will face off against the Blue Jackets, Sabres and Bruins prospects in the annual tournament

By Amanda Stein
Team Reporter, NJD.tv

The Buffalo Sabres have announced the upcoming schedule for the Prospects Challenge to be held at HarborCenter in Buffalo.

The annual tournament will feature the Sabres, New Jersey Devils, Pittsburgh Penguins, Boston Bruins and Columbus Blue Jackets. Each team will play in three games from Sept. 11 to Sept. 15.

The Devils will open the Prospects Challenge on Sept. 11, at 7 p.m. against the Blue Jackets.

The tournament will be run for the Devils by the Utica Comets coaching staff, headlined by head coach Ryan Parent.

New Jersey opens the tournament on Sept. 11 against Columbus at 7 p.m., followed by a Sept. 12th matchup against Buffalo, also at 7 p.m., before closing out the tournament against the Bruins at noon on Sept. 14th.

Prior to the start of the Prospects Challenge, Devils rookies will report to training camp on Wednesday, September 10, before departing for Buffalo.

2025 Prospects Challenge Schedule

Date
Game
Time
Sept. 11, 2025
Devils at Blue Jackets
7:00 p.m.
Sept. 12, 2025
Penguins at Bruins
3:30 p.m.
Sept. 12, 2025
Devils at Sabres
7:00 p.m.
Sept. 13, 2025
Blue Jackets at Sabres
7:00 p.m.
Sept. 14, 2025
Bruins at Devils
12:00 p.m.
Sept. 14, 2025
Blue Jackets at Penguins
3:30 p.m.
Sept. 15, 2025
Penguins at Sabres
12:00 p.m.

