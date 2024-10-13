Devils Sneak Out Win in D.C. | GAME STORY

Paul Cotter's two goals helped New Jersey pick up two points in the Nation's Capital

devils 5 caps 3 final
By Catherine Bogart
@catherinebogart NewJerseyDevils.com

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Despite a slower start in which the Capitals scored first, the Devils bounced back and pulled off a 5-3 win. Paul Cotter's two goals led New Jersey while Stefan Noesen and Erik Haula each had three assists. Seamus Casey, Tomas Tatar, and Dawson Mercer (empty net) each had a goal in the win.

"I thought our guys played hard," Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe said after the win. "I liked our response each time we got scored on. It could have been momentum changing or game changing type of moments in the game, especially on the road, but (they) just stayed with it. I thought we did a lot of really good things."

Noesen agreed with Keefe on the Devils response to goals against.

"I liked the way we competed," Noesen shared. "Every time we got a goal scored against, the next couple shifts were really big for us. We kind of changed momentum of the game. They're a good team, (they have) one of the best goal scorers in the game. So you got to respect him and respect the other guys on that team."

John Carlson opened the scoring with his power play goal 10:48 into the game. The Capitals won the faceoff, moved the puck around and found the veteran blue liner who capitalized. Tom Wilson was net front screening to help his teammate beat Jacob Markstrom.

Seamus Casey tied the game at 1-1 three and a half minutes later. Casey’s second career NHL goal looked similar to his first as a toe drag created space and the blue liner’s quick release helped him get past Lindgren.

"He's got a lot of confidence in his ability on offense," Keefe said on Casey's goal. "That's why we trust him in those situations, power play, and such. That's a big goal for us to get us going like that. He shows that he has that ability, that's two now. It's essentially the same kind of move to get into that space but he mixes up the shots to different areas of the net, so big goal, big moment for us."

A tic-tac-toe play with Haula, Noesen, and Cotter helped the Devils take a 2-1 lead with 3:36 left in the opening frame. After Cotter entered the zone he dished it to Haula who then passed it across to Noesen. Noesen saw Cotter driving in and fed it to his linemate who redirected it past Lindgren.

"He definitely doesn't lack confidence," Noesen joked about Cotter. "That's one thing we like about him."

The Capitals came out firing in the second period and Dylan Strome capitalized on rebound down low to tie the game, 2-2. However, three and a half minutes later, Tomas Tatar’s shot off his own rebound gave the Devils back their lead, this time 3-2. Tatar was falling while he executed the play. Credit due to Noesen and his strong play behind the net to set up Tatar.

In the final seven minutes of the second period, Noesen showed off his playmaking abilities again. He jumped on a loose puck, drove to the net, saw Cotter open and dished it to his linemate. From there, Cotter’s strong shot streaked past Lindgren to give the Devils a 4-2 lead.

A minute and a half into the third period, Wilson scored on a feed from Connor McMichael to bring the game within one. It was the second straight period in which Washington was able to score in the opening two minutes.

The Capitals pulled their goalie with 1:31 left in regulation to try to get the game tying goal; however, big saves from Jacob Markstrom helped New Jersey hold on and Mercer's empty net goal with 7.9 seconds left sealed the win. With the victory, the Devils improve to 3-1-0 and quickly rebound from Thursday's loss.

"It's a good test," Cotter said about the win. "Stuff like that's going to happen all year. You're going to go up, you're going to go down. And that third goal that they had, I wasn't too happy with that one with myself. But the boys found a way to kill some penalties and managed to hang on and it shows some pretty good persistency from our team to hold them off."

Paul Cotter struck twice as the Devils beat the Capitals in DC.

POST-GAME VIDEO
Full Highlights: Devils 5, Caps 3
Devils Post-Game Interviews: Noesen | Cotter

Here are some observations from the game:

•Stefan Noesen unleashed the playmaking side of his game against the Capitals. His three primary assists were a career-high for the forward. Noesen was strong with his play behind the net and was a big part of the Devils success against Washington.

"Just the fact that he made plays," Keefe said on Noesen's playmaking. "He had opportunities to make plays and he did. That whole line was really good, Haula was good in the faceoff circle, Noesen played real hard. Whenever those guys were called upon, whatever the game presented, they made the play."

"It's awesome," Cotter said about playing with Noesen. "He's a worker. He's really good at what he does so it makes it easy for me and Haula to find spots. He's gonna be first on the forecheck, he communicates very loudly and we're all on the same page. It makes it really easy for us to just read off him. Once we get the puck, based on what he does, we can do our thing, get to the net, make plays, and that's what it's all about. So he's the driver of that line, so makes it easy."

•Speaking of career-highs, Erik Haula's three assists tied a career-high for the forward. The line change to reunite Cotter, Noesen, and Haula paid off and allowed each to pick up points against the Capitals.

"We played one game together in Prague," Noesen explained. "We're just three hard working guys and clicked tonight."

•Jacob Markstrom got the start as Keefe wanted to give his netminder the opportunity to get right back at it after a loss on Thursday night. Markstrom finished the night with 29 saves on 32 shots.

•When it came to special teams, the Devils were unable to score on any of their four power-play opportunities and the Devils penalty kill allowed one power play goal through three penalties.

"Just the individuals, they got to make plays," Keefe said on the power play. "They got to find their way through pressure. They got to make some plays. We got to give it some time but to me it's not structure based, it's not personnel based, you have a lot of talent on that ice, those guys gotta find their way."

•Washington's Captain, Alex Ovechkin, was held to just one shot attempt throughout 60 minutes. Noesen discussed facing Ovechkin post-game.

"You have to respect him so much," Noesen explained. "Every team in this league, we obviously want to see him do what he needs to do, but just not against us, right? So you have that mentality (to limit him) ... but eventually he's going to find a way to score some goals."

The Devils return home for a 1 p.m. game Monday against the Utah Hockey Club before they head back out on the road for a two-game trip.

The Devils return home to host the Utah Hockey Club at Prudential Center. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 1:08 p.m. ET. 

