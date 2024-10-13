Devils Bond Through Fantasy Football | FEATURE

A league within the Devils locker room has provided fun, excitement, and healthy competition

FantasyFootball Feature
By Catherine Bogart
@catherinebogart NewJerseyDevils.com

Just like many football fans do every week during the NFL season, Devils players are watching the waiver wires, reading injury reports, and building the most competitive team possible. There’s bragging rights on the line in the locker room and how a team performs can either be a fun or frustrating conversation between teammates.

“It’s just little things that are along the way of a hockey season that you have fun with,” Brenden Dillon explained. “Whether it’s fantasy football of a Masters golf pool, all these little things. You just have fun with it. It’s an easy starter when you’re eating your eggs in the morning. ‘Hey, how did your team do this week?’ You can get guys in a great mood to start the day or not a great mood.”

A fantasy football league with Devils players has helped build camaraderie in the locker room

The fantasy football league is one way for new players to the organization to quickly bond with their new teammates. It’s also a way to build the camaraderie needed for teams to be successful on and off the ice.

“I’ve been on many teams,” Lazar continued. “That’s one of the first things I try to do, get into a league. It’s a good way to break the ice with the guys.”

“Obviously all we’re pretty close as it is which is awesome as a team,” Paul Cotter shared. “But to have a little healthy competition is awesome. Get your digs in at guys, so it’s so much fun.”

It may be fun, but it’s also incredibly competitive. The league is filled with professional athletes after all. When asked about their teams, several players felt confident.

“I mean I haven’t checked the standings lately, but I think I’m in first place,” Dillon said with a grin. “You have to ask the other guys how I’m doing, so we’re doing ok.”

“I’m reigning champ,” Erik Haula explained. “I dominated last year, so just looking to build off that … I think I lost one game all year. It was a fun year for me and a 4-1 start now, so just building off that.”

“We’ve been battling, scratching and crawling,” Cotter recounted. “Just got a big win against Luke (Hughes) last week so I think we’re trending towards the right direction.”

Other players weren’t as happy with how their seasons have started.

“Me and Bastian are co-(managing) a team and we’re horrendous right now. We need some help,” Johnny Kovacevic laughed. “Our guys aren’t even injured, we just had a bad draft. And we felt so good coming out of our draft and now our team is just letting us down.”

“My team name is Blue-42 which I think is pretty self-explanatory,” Lazar shared. “I wasn’t too happy with my draft. My team’s coming along, we’re 3-2 right now after going 0-2 to start. But, my IR looks a lot better than my actual playing guys so that’s unfortunate but it is what it is.”

Wins and losses come and go with any fantasy football league. One constant? The 'friendly competition' this year's league has brought to the group as the Devils look to continue strengthening their brotherhood on and off the ice.

More News

Cotter, Noesen, Haula Help Devils Win in D.C. | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils vs. Capitals

Leafs Spoil Devils' Home Opener | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2 vs. Maple Leafs 4

Hatakka Injury Update | BLOG

Devils Host Leafs in Home Opener | PREVIEW

Filmon Assigned to Utica | RELEASE

Dillon Invested in Learning Language of the Locker Room | FEATURE

Prudential Center, Devils, DYF Launch Food Security Campaign | RELEASE

Devils Practice on Eve of Home Opener | NOTEBOOK

Devils Fans Across the World United at Global Series | GLOBAL SERIES

Home, Sweet Home | NOTEBOOK

Devils Home Opener Presented by Citizens | RELEASE

Devils Announce 2024-25 Roster | RELEASE

Devils Announce Transactions on Sunday | RELEASE

From Prague, with Love | GLOBAL SERIES

Devils Sweep Global Series in Prague | GAME STORY

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 3 vs. Sabres 1