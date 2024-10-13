Devils Bond Through Fantasy Football | FEATURE

The fantasy football league is one way for new players to the organization to quickly bond with their new teammates. It’s also a way to build the camaraderie needed for teams to be successful on and off the ice.

“I’ve been on many teams,” Lazar continued. “That’s one of the first things I try to do, get into a league. It’s a good way to break the ice with the guys.”

“Obviously all we’re pretty close as it is which is awesome as a team,” Paul Cotter shared. “But to have a little healthy competition is awesome. Get your digs in at guys, so it’s so much fun.”

It may be fun, but it’s also incredibly competitive. The league is filled with professional athletes after all. When asked about their teams, several players felt confident.

“I mean I haven’t checked the standings lately, but I think I’m in first place,” Dillon said with a grin. “You have to ask the other guys how I’m doing, so we’re doing ok.”

“I’m reigning champ,” Erik Haula explained. “I dominated last year, so just looking to build off that … I think I lost one game all year. It was a fun year for me and a 4-1 start now, so just building off that.”

“We’ve been battling, scratching and crawling,” Cotter recounted. “Just got a big win against Luke (Hughes) last week so I think we’re trending towards the right direction.”

Other players weren’t as happy with how their seasons have started.

“Me and Bastian are co-(managing) a team and we’re horrendous right now. We need some help,” Johnny Kovacevic laughed. “Our guys aren’t even injured, we just had a bad draft. And we felt so good coming out of our draft and now our team is just letting us down.”

“My team name is Blue-42 which I think is pretty self-explanatory,” Lazar shared. “I wasn’t too happy with my draft. My team’s coming along, we’re 3-2 right now after going 0-2 to start. But, my IR looks a lot better than my actual playing guys so that’s unfortunate but it is what it is.”

Wins and losses come and go with any fantasy football league. One constant? The 'friendly competition' this year's league has brought to the group as the Devils look to continue strengthening their brotherhood on and off the ice.