Devils Take the Ice for Practice in Tampa | NOTEBOOK

By Devils Staff
@njdevils NewJerseyDevils.com

TAMPA, FL - The Devils are practicing at Amalie Arena. 

Friday's Skate

Devils head coach Lindy Ruff took a puck to the face on Thursday in Raleigh and was still feeling the effects on Friday, resulting in Associate Coach Travis Green running practice. 

Erik Haula (personal) was not on the ice, resulting in some jumbled line combinations for the club. 

Stay tuned for more information as practice concludes.

