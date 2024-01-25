Devils Claim DeSimone off Waivers | BLOG 

Jack Hughes placed on retroactive IR

DeSimone copy
By Sam Kasan
@SamiKasan NewJerseyDevils.com

The Devils claimed defenseman Nick DeSimone off waivers from Calgary Thursday afternoon.

In a corresponding roster move, the club has placed center Jack Hughes on Injured Reserve, retro to Jan. 5.

DeSimon (6-foot-2, 185-pound) played 23 games for Calgary this season, posting one goal and five points. He’s played 27 career games in the NHL in his career, all with Calgary in the past two years.

DeSimone, 29, went undrafted out of Union College, where he played three years. He signed as a free agent with San Jose in March of 2017. He’s played mostly in the American Hockey League since that time with San Jose, Rochester, Stockton and Calgary.

The New York native had eight goals and 46 points with a plus-28 with the Calgary Wranglers in 2022-23.

desimone

