All Swept Up | 10 TAKEAWAYS

2.

The Sweep the Deck Gala raised 1.67 million dollars for the Devils Youth Foundation, breaking the previous record. It's a 100 percent increase from the previous year's total.

Bravo to everyone who was a part of the event!

3.

Erik Haula, on his first go-around curling, absolutely nailed it. He even was able to get a perfect spin on the rock and his first shot nearly hit the bullseye (I’m not sure that that’s what they call it, but he nearly got the rock right into the center).

It was impressive.

4.

Tom Fitzgerald was one of the first people I met when I started working with New Jersey. In fact, I met him originally when I came down for my week-long interview process in the summer of 2017. From the get-go, he was welcoming and always made me feel like I was on equal footing with everyone else in the organization, no matter what roles anyone had.

It’s one of the reasons why Fitzgerald is such a great person to work around and work for. He values the people around him and surrounds himself, and that by virtue surrounds everyone else, with really quality people. When he talks about building a culture for the Devils, he doesn’t just mean in the confines of the locker room, he believes it from top-to-bottom.

Fitzy surrounds himself with the best.

So, I was thrilled to see him receive the GM extension and be promoted to President of Hockey Operations on Tuesday. He deserves it for all the work he has put into building up this franchise – with plenty more unfinished business to take care of.

Any time there’s an accolade given to Fitzgerald, I’m always reminded of the first interview we ever did together on camera… and how his answer to my question, all these years later, makes him look like a genius.

He was the General Manager of the AHL team in 2017 (along with his Devils AGM duties) and I’ll never forget talking to him that first day of training camp.

I asked him, which under-the-radar player I should be keeping an eye out for. Who has piqued his interest?

His answer?

Without hesitation: Jesper Bratt.

5.

Please check out this article, by my colleague Sam Kasan on the relationship between Managing Partner David Blitzer and Fitzgerald.

From inside the article:

“The reality is that Tom has done an amazing job,” Managing Partner David Blitzer said. “Both from the standpoint of taking his time and putting this team together the way he has. This was built to last. I don’t mean necessarily everything you’re seeing today. It’s the systems, it’s the people, it’s the culture. It’s doing everything in an excellent way and a substantive way. He really brought the organization to a fantastic place.”

6.

Sergei Brylin finally had his night! It was great to see him get the recognition he so very much deserves for the player and person he has been for this franchise.

For a man of few words, he absolutely nailed his speech, and I think what’s even more impressive is that he didn’t have a prompter or paper, he just spoke from the heart. A lot of times we see people pull out their speeches – not Sarge.