All Swept Up | 10 TAKEAWAYS

It's been a busy week - again - since our last edition of 10 Takeaways.
With Sergei Brylin becoming the first player to enter the Ring of Honor and another ultra-successful Sweep the Deck Gala, it's been a busy week or so since we last met. The fun part of two events like that is it brings people out of their comfort zones or out of their element.
For Sarge, it was the spotlight pointed directly at him - and him alone - as the team honored him, his former teammates and Devils alumnus getting a little bit of a kick out of it.
"He’s going to hate it, 100 percent," Travis Zajac told me, "As much as he wants to get honored, this is exactly the opposite of what he would want. But you have to shine the spotlight on people who deserve it, and he’s a guy who does."
At Sweep the Deck, watching the players take their turns at curling and bartending is always a real trip. Everyone is such good sports. Even curling gets their competitive juices flowing, all trying to outperform one another.
And it's a recap of Sweep the Deck where we start this week's 10 Takeaways, presented by Ticketmaster.
1.
The dress code theme was “Après Ski” which in French translates to ‘after skiing’. No one understood the assignment better than Timo Meier. That right there is a knit sweater that looks like you'd be warm in the chalet after an adventure on the slopes of the Swiss Alps.
Yes, he was asked, "Who is he wearing?" And I might be bang on here with my chalet-chic use, given that it's a designer right out of Switzerland named Luca Ferrerira.