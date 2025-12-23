Devils Shake Up Forward Lines on Island; Markstrom Starts | PREVIEW
Bratt and Hughes reunited as Devils look for momentum heading into holiday break
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (20-15-1) at NEW YORK ISLANDERS (19-13-4)
New Jersey plays its final game before the three-day holiday break when it visits the Islanders at UBS Arena.
Check back for the pre-game story.
MORNING SKATE RECAP
ELMONT, NY. - The Devils arrive at UBS Arena knowing exactly what kind of night it is.
Final game before the break. A division rival on the other side. One point separating the teams in the standings. Plenty of reasons, as Sheldon Keefe put it, to empty the tank.
New Jersey enters the matchup looking to respond after a loss and close out the pre-holiday stretch on a positive note. The Islanders, meanwhile, are doing the same at home, with Mathew Barzal available and David Rittich expected to start in goal.
For the Devils, the storyline starts with familiarity.
After experimenting with combinations following the return of several injured players, Keefe elected to reset the forward group to alignments the team has leaned on before. It is not about chasing offense, he said, but about comfort and clarity.
“It’s not so much the offense,” Keefe said. “When you look at our first period the other day, we generated more than enough. It’s just a little more familiarity. With Timo, Gritsyuk, and Jack all coming back and playing their first game, having guys who haven’t played together maybe didn’t work the way we wanted it to. With one game left before the break, familiarity is important, and that’s what we’ll go with.”
Top Nine Reshaped
That approach reshapes the top nine, with Meier skating alongside Nico Hischier and Dawson Mercer, while Jack Hughes centers Ondrej Palat and Jesper Bratt. The third line reunites Cody Glass with Arseny Gritsyuk and Connor Brown, a trio Keefe pointed to as a natural fit earlier in the season.
“Those guys have worked well off of each other, and the skill sets match,” Keefe said. “I think that will help Gritsyuk coming back into it and getting comfortable, and hopefully just snaps our group into place.”
Brown welcomed the reunion. Having played with Gritsyuk earlier in the year, he spoke highly of the rookie’s maturity and style.
“Gritsy’s a fun guy to play with,” Brown said. “He’s got a lot of speed, he’s a really good shooter, he wants to make plays, and he doesn’t shy away from battles. For a rookie, he plays beyond his years. He’s a complete player and an easy guy to play with.”
The fourth line and defensive pairings stay the same, with Keefe opting not to tinker on the back end ahead of a matchup that figures to be tight and competitive.
Markstrom gets the start in goal for New Jersey, with Jake Allen backing up.
Emotional Stakes
Beyond the lineup, the Devils know the emotional stakes of the night are real. A three day break follows, and the difference between going into it with a win or a loss can linger.
“We’ve got three days to think about this game,” defenseman Brenden Dillon said. “A win, you’re in good spirits. A loss, you’re wanting the next game to come right away. With how things have gone the last couple weeks, we’re trying to build momentum, and if we have a slip up, we want to fix it right away and not let it snowball.”
Dillon was quick to stress that recent returns to the lineup do not change the responsibility of the group as a whole.
“The three guys aren’t going to win the hockey game for us,” he said. “They’re three really important players and we want them in the lineup, but at the end of the day it’s a team game. We have to go out there and earn the two points.”
Stopping Barzal
That mindset mirrors Keefe’s own message. With the Islanders featuring dynamic players like Barzal, discipline and structure will be essential.
“Top players like that play a little bit outside the structure,” Keefe said. “They play on instincts, and it can be hard to predict. For us, it’s trying to keep the puck out of his hands, and if he gets it, protect the good ice, put him into bad spots, and outnumber him. You also have to be aware of the people away from him because he’s so good at drawing coverage and moving it.”
Keefe noted the Devils see similar challenges daily in practice.
“We have guys like Jack Hughes and Jesper Bratt who play very similarly,” he said. “So we talk about it often when we’re playing against top guys like that.”
Rest Over Practice
As the season’s pace has taken its toll, the upcoming break is welcomed. Keefe acknowledged the grind, especially with the injuries New Jersey has navigated.
“It’s been a condensed schedule and it adds up,” he said. “We’ve asked a lot of guys to play big minutes. We’ve practiced very little this season, the least I ever have as a coach, because you’re opting for rest to keep guys fresh.”
For Brown, the objective is simple.
“At this point it’s pretty clear what the performance needs to look like and what our identity needs to look like,” he said. “It’s just important getting into it right away.”
Dillon framed it in even more direct terms.
“They’re a team we’re going to be battling with all the way to the end,” he said. “It’s a good test. We have to want it more tonight and earn our break.”
THE SCOOP
The Devils will play their final game before the holiday break and look to enter the holiday season on a high note after a loss to the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. New Jersey has won four of it's last seven games, including a two-game win streak through Vegas and Utah.
On Sunday night, New Jersey saw several roster reinforcements added to the lineup with the return of Jack Hughes, Timo Meier and Arseny Gritsyuk. Hughes, in his first game back since suffering a finger injury in a freak accident five weeks ago, scored in his return. It was his 11th goal of the season and tied Meier for the club lead. Hughes's 11th goal of the season brings his season total points to 21 in 18 games played.
The Islanders currently rank third in the Metropolitan Division with 42 points, while the Devils are in the Wild Card 2 spot with 41 points. Both teams have played 36 games this season, and while the Devils have more wins (20), the Islanders have more Overtime/Shootout points (4).
New York received some positive news on the injury front, with key forward Bo Horvat rejoining practice in a non-contact jersey on Monday. Horvat has been out with a lower-body injury since Dec. 11. Head coach Patrick Roy considered Horvat “doubtful” to return on Tuesday. The club also announced that starting goaltender Ilya Sorokin will be shut down until after the holiday break due to an injury.
The club recalled Marcus Hoberg from their American Hockey League affiliate, while announcing that David Rittich will start against New Jersey.
WHO’S HOT
Devils: Connor Brown has been counted on for his offense as of late, with three goals in his last five games, including three goals in four games, dating back to Dec. 13 against Anaheim.
Islanders: Anders Lee has seven points in his previous five games, including a four-point night (2g-2a) against Anaheim on Dec. 13.
INJURIES
Devils:
Nemec (undisclosed)
Dadonov (upper body)
Kovacevic (knee)
McLaughlin (undisclosed)
MacEwen (upper body)
Islanders:
Horvat (lower body)
Sorokin (undisclosed)
Palmieri (knee)
Bear (undisclosed)
Romanov (shoulder)
Varlamov (knee)
Engvall (ankle)
REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS
- Nov. 10 vs. Islanders, 3-2 OTL
- Dec. 23 at Islanders
- Jan. 6 at Islanders
- Feb. 5 vs. Islanders
STATS LEADERS
DEVILS
ISLANDERS
Goals
Meier, J. Hughes (11)
Horvat (19)
Assists
Bratt (23)
Barzal (19)
Points
Bratt (29)
Horvat (31)
GAME NOTES
- New Jersey continues to struggle when trailing heading into the third period. They are 0-13-0 this season when entering the third, trailing.
- The Islanders are 2-11-1 when trailing after two periods.
- Jack Hughes's goal against Buffalo was the 152nd of his career to pass Randy McKay and tie Brian Gionta for 13th most goals scored in franchise history.
- The Isles are 3-0 in games decided by an overtime goal, and they are 3-4 in shootouts.
- The Devils have a record of 11-2-1 in one-goal games.