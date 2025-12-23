Devils Shake Up Forward Lines on Island; Markstrom Starts | PREVIEW

MORNING SKATE RECAP

ELMONT, NY. - The Devils arrive at UBS Arena knowing exactly what kind of night it is.

Final game before the break. A division rival on the other side. One point separating the teams in the standings. Plenty of reasons, as Sheldon Keefe put it, to empty the tank.

New Jersey enters the matchup looking to respond after a loss and close out the pre-holiday stretch on a positive note. The Islanders, meanwhile, are doing the same at home, with Mathew Barzal available and David Rittich expected to start in goal.

For the Devils, the storyline starts with familiarity.

After experimenting with combinations following the return of several injured players, Keefe elected to reset the forward group to alignments the team has leaned on before. It is not about chasing offense, he said, but about comfort and clarity.

“It’s not so much the offense,” Keefe said. “When you look at our first period the other day, we generated more than enough. It’s just a little more familiarity. With Timo, Gritsyuk, and Jack all coming back and playing their first game, having guys who haven’t played together maybe didn’t work the way we wanted it to. With one game left before the break, familiarity is important, and that’s what we’ll go with.”

Top Nine Reshaped

That approach reshapes the top nine, with Meier skating alongside Nico Hischier and Dawson Mercer, while Jack Hughes centers Ondrej Palat and Jesper Bratt. The third line reunites Cody Glass with Arseny Gritsyuk and Connor Brown, a trio Keefe pointed to as a natural fit earlier in the season.

“Those guys have worked well off of each other, and the skill sets match,” Keefe said. “I think that will help Gritsyuk coming back into it and getting comfortable, and hopefully just snaps our group into place.”

Brown welcomed the reunion. Having played with Gritsyuk earlier in the year, he spoke highly of the rookie’s maturity and style.

“Gritsy’s a fun guy to play with,” Brown said. “He’s got a lot of speed, he’s a really good shooter, he wants to make plays, and he doesn’t shy away from battles. For a rookie, he plays beyond his years. He’s a complete player and an easy guy to play with.”

The fourth line and defensive pairings stay the same, with Keefe opting not to tinker on the back end ahead of a matchup that figures to be tight and competitive.

Markstrom gets the start in goal for New Jersey, with Jake Allen backing up.