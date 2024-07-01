Noesen Agrees to Terms to Re-Join Devils on 3-Year Deal | RELEASE

By Devils PR
The New Jersey Devils announced today that the team has agreed to terms with unrestricted free agent forward Stefan Noesen on a three-year contract worth $8,250,000, with an annual average value of $2,750,000. The breakdown of the contract is a flat $2,750,000 per year. The announcement was made by President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald.

Noesen, 31, spent parts of the last three seasons with the Carolina Hurricanes and recorded a career-high 37 points (14g-23a) in 2023-24. The 6’1”, 205lbs. forward’s 14 goals, 118 hits, and plus-13 rating last season also marked career-highs, while his 23 assists tied a career-high (2022-23). Noesen’s 14 goals ranked tied for sixth with and his 118 hits placed third on the team.

The Plano, Texas native made his NHL debut on April 3, 2015, with Anaheim and has played in 366 career NHL games. He’s totaled 127 career points (58g-69a) and owns a career plus-23 rating. In 2017, the Devils claimed Noesen off waivers from Anaheim and he went on to play 145 games with New Jersey until the end of the 2018-19 season. The righthanded shot helped New Jersey clinch a postseason berth in 2018 after he displayed a breakout season with 27 points (13g-14a) in 72 games. His four game-winning goals ranked third on the Devils, while his plus-12 rating placed second.  

Noesen also had stints with Pittsburgh (2019-20), and San Jose (2019-20 to 2020-21), and was later traded to Toronto in April of 2021. He has appeared in the Stanley Cup Playoffs three times and played in consecutive postseasons with Carolina in 2023 and 2024. Noesen owns 13 career postseason points (4g-9a) in 30 contests and has recorded one game-winning goal in all three playoff appearances.

Born on February 12, 1993, Ottawa selected Noesen 21st overall in the 2011 NHL Draft. At the American Hockey League level (AHL), Noesen led the league with 48 goals in 2021-22 (Willie Marshall Award), while playing for Chicago. He led all AHL skaters with 16 helpers during the 2021-22 Calder Cup Playoffs and helped Chicago win the 2021-22 Calder Cup Trophy.

