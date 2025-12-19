Devils Youth Foundation Announces 2 Additions to Board | BLOG

The Devils Youth Foundation announced today the additions of Kate Madigan and Nicole Zajac to its Board of Directors. In their respective roles, Madigan and Zajac will provide guidance and assist with advancing the mission and visibility of the Devils Youth Foundation. Their appointment was announced by Allison Blitzer, Chair of the Devils Youth Foundation.

As the Foundation continues to increase its community impact, the addition of Madigan and Zajac’s leadership, guidance, and expertise will strengthen the Foundation’s mission of providing access to life-changing experiences for New Jersey’s youth through sports, entertainment, and music.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kate and Nicole to the Devils Youth Foundation Board,” said Allison Blitzer, Chair of the Devils Youth Foundation. “These women bring not only a deep knowledge of the sport and organization, but a great passion for the development of our youth. We are so excited to work with them and help grow the Foundation with their dedication.”

