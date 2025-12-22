Calvary Returns in Loss to Buffalo | GAME STORY

NEWARK, NJ - The Devils lineup received a shot of life with the return of three key forwards – Jack Hughes, Timo Meier and Arseny Gritsyuk – but it wasn’t enough to outpace the Buffalo Sabres in a 3-1 loss at Prudential Center Sunday night.

Jack Hughes, who missed 18 games with a finger injury, scored the lone Devils goal in his return.

"For me personally, it's really fun to get back out there and play. I'm glad I'm out there and playing again, it's the best thing to do," Hughes said. "Watching these games sucks, but getting back out there, I'm just grateful I had a chance to get back out there."

Meier, who missed five games due to a personal family health issue, recorded five shots in the loss. Gritsyuk missed the last four games for the club.

Josh Norris, Zach Benson and Peyton Krebs tallied for Buffalo, which has won six straight games.