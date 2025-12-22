Calvary Returns in Loss to Buffalo | GAME STORY

Devils suffer 3-1 loss to Buffalo despite Jack Hughes scoring

njd-buf-game-story
By Sam Kasan
NewJerseyDevils.com

NEWARK, NJ - The Devils lineup received a shot of life with the return of three key forwards – Jack Hughes, Timo Meier and Arseny Gritsyuk – but it wasn’t enough to outpace the Buffalo Sabres in a 3-1 loss at Prudential Center Sunday night.

Jack Hughes, who missed 18 games with a finger injury, scored the lone Devils goal in his return.

"For me personally, it's really fun to get back out there and play. I'm glad I'm out there and playing again, it's the best thing to do," Hughes said. "Watching these games sucks, but getting back out there, I'm just grateful I had a chance to get back out there."

Meier, who missed five games due to a personal family health issue, recorded five shots in the loss. Gritsyuk missed the last four games for the club.

Josh Norris, Zach Benson and Peyton Krebs tallied for Buffalo, which has won six straight games.

POST-GAME VIDEO
Full Highlights: Sabres 3, Devils 1
Devils Post-Game Interviews: JHughes | Bratt | Keefe

Here are some observations from the game:

• It didn’t take long for Jack Hughes to get his name on the scoresheet in his return. It took 8:51 minutes to be exact. That’s when Hughes’ nasty wrist shot found its way through traffic and through Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen for his 11th goal of the season.

No one scares opposing players into backing off into a passive posture like Hughes does and it was visible on that play. He carried into the zone, reversed course at the half wall, retreated to the blue line and then skated to the high circle as the Sabres players backed off and gave him space. If you step up on Hughes, he’s going to make you look stupid. If you back off him, he’s going to make you look stupid. So, choose your poison.

• Jack Hughes has an effect on all aspects of the ice. Not only does he get players to back off and create space, he also draws their close attention and allows his teammates to find open space for opportunities.

See the below tweet on how Jack does just that for a couple of examples.

Both the above chances were in the first period and the Devils failed to score on either. Had they connected on one or both, they could have exited the first period with 2-0 or 3-0 lead.

Bratt: “We played a little slower. A couple turnovers in the second titled the ice a little bit. We know they’re a fast, transition team that wants to play a transition game. In the first period we did a good job of staying above them, making them defend. By the second, we played a little slower, we had some turnovers, we didn’t win the battles and we spent more time in our zone.”

• The Devils owned the first period, holding a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes that could have easily been a 3-0 lead. But the second period belonged to the Sabres, who scored the only two goals of the middle frame and outshot the Devils by a 12-6 margin. That second period was the difference in the game.

• The Sabres tied the game early in the second period off the stick of Josh Norris. On the play, Rasmus Dahlin threw a puck toward the net. It appeared to be under the pad of Devils goalie Jake Allen. But Norris was jamming at the puck and it came free. Norris then tapped it over the goal line.

The Devils coaches deliberated for a long time on whether or not to challenge for goaltender interference. They even called a time out to give themselves more time to decide. Ultimately, they opted not to challenge. I think that was the right play, as there wasn’t a clear shot of the puck being under Allen’s pad and so it was likely to be a loss for the Devils.

• Colton White played in his 100th NHL game tonight. A testament to his perseverance and dedication. Meanwhile, center Luke Glendening appeared in his 900th NHL game. A testament to his longevity and effectiveness.

LOOK BACK
WHAT'S NEXT
The Devils hit the road for their final game before the holiday break. They face the New York Islanders on Long Island. You can watch on MSGSN2 or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET. 

