Calvary Returns in Loss to Buffalo | GAME STORY

Both the above chances were in the first period and the Devils failed to score on either. Had they connected on one or both, they could have exited the first period with 2-0 or 3-0 lead.
Bratt: “We played a little slower. A couple turnovers in the second titled the ice a little bit. We know they’re a fast, transition team that wants to play a transition game. In the first period we did a good job of staying above them, making them defend. By the second, we played a little slower, we had some turnovers, we didn’t win the battles and we spent more time in our zone.”
• The Devils owned the first period, holding a 1-0 lead after 20 minutes that could have easily been a 3-0 lead. But the second period belonged to the Sabres, who scored the only two goals of the middle frame and outshot the Devils by a 12-6 margin. That second period was the difference in the game.
• The Sabres tied the game early in the second period off the stick of Josh Norris. On the play, Rasmus Dahlin threw a puck toward the net. It appeared to be under the pad of Devils goalie Jake Allen. But Norris was jamming at the puck and it came free. Norris then tapped it over the goal line.
The Devils coaches deliberated for a long time on whether or not to challenge for goaltender interference. They even called a time out to give themselves more time to decide. Ultimately, they opted not to challenge. I think that was the right play, as there wasn’t a clear shot of the puck being under Allen’s pad and so it was likely to be a loss for the Devils.
• Colton White played in his 100th NHL game tonight. A testament to his perseverance and dedication. Meanwhile, center Luke Glendening appeared in his 900th NHL game. A testament to his longevity and effectiveness.