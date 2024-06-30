Kovacevic Traded to Devils | RELEASE

Devils acquire the defenseman and sends 2026 Fourth-Round pick to Montreal

Kovacevic Trade

The New Jersey Devils and President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald announced today that the team has acquired defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft. New Jersey will transfer the best of any of the 2026 three fourth-round picks New Jersey currently owns (Dallas’ 4th in 2026, Winnipeg’s 4th in 2026 or New Jersey’s own 4th in 2026) to Montreal, once the final draft order has been established for the 2026 NHL Draft.

Kovacevic, 26, completed his third NHL season and second with Montreal. The 6’5”, 225lbs. defenseman recorded 13 points (6g-7a) in 62 games last year. He logged a career-high 42 penalty minutes (PIM) and plus-11 rating, while his six goals marked a career-high. Additionally, his plus-11 rating ranked first for all Montreal skaters in 2023-24. Kovacevic has one year remaining on a three-year, $3.2 million contract he signed on July 22, 2022, which carries a $766,667 cap hit this season.

The righthanded shot made his NHL debut on Jan. 27, 2022, with Winnipeg and has played in 143 career NHL contests, tallying 28 points (9g-19a), with 83 penalty minutes and a plus-15 rating. Kovacevic played parts of four seasons in the American Hockey League (AHL) with Manitoba from 2018-19 to 2021-22. The Hamilton, Ontario native totaled 58 career points (18g-40a) in 137 regular season games with Manitoba and played five Calder Cup Playoff games during the 2021-22 season.

Born on July 12, 1997, Winnipeg selected Kovacevic in the third round, 74th overall in the 2017 NHL Draft. Before his professional experience, he played three collegiate seasons, from 2016-17 to 2018-19, at Merrimack College (Hockey East). Kovacevic was named an assistant captain and led the team with 14 assists during his final season at Merrimack. He totaled 54 career points (9g-45a) in 101 contests with the team.

