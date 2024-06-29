Devils Receive Cotter, Pick from Vegas for Holtz, Schmid | BLOG

The New Jersey Devils have traded forward Alexander Holtz and goaltender Akira Schmid to the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for forward Paul Cotter and a 3rd-round pick in 2025.

Cotter, 24, has played 138 NHL games, all with the Golden Knights, with 22 goals and 23 assists. A native of Canton, Michigan, Cotter is 6-foot-2 and 213 lbs., adding some more size to the Devils forward group.

“In the vision we have to build our roster that I’ve talked about since the end of last season, we want a different looking bottom six. Paul Cotter fills that with his skating, speed, and physicality," general manager Tom Fitzgerald said following the trade, "We are betting on Cotter’s upside, and he’s just scratched the surface of what he can do. With that being said, we have to give up to get a Cotter, and Holtz would have been the odd man out in our bottom six group.”

Alexander Holtz played 110 games for the Devils over the span on three seasons scoring 19 goals and 15 assists.

Schmid had a record of 14-18-3 over three seasons with New Jersey and a 2.90 goals against average and .899 save percentage.