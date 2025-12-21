LIVE UPDATES: Sabres 2, Devils 1

The Devils host the Buffalo Sabres tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
NJD 1, BUF 0: Now that's how you make a return to the lineup! Jack Hughes scores in his return to the lineup!
NJD 1, BUF 1: Josh Norris ties the game up.
BUF 2, NJD 1: The Sabres take their first lead of the game after Zach Benson takes a no-look shot on Jake Allen.
Meier-Hischier-Bratt
Gritsyuk-Hughes-Mercer
Palat-Glass-Brown
Cotter-Glendening-Noesen
Siegenthaler-Hamilton
Hughes-Pesce
Dillon-White
Allen
Markstrom
Krebs-Thompson-Doan
Ostlund-Norris-Tuch
Benson-McLeod-Quinn
Rosen-Dunne-Malenstyn
Samuelsson-Dahlin
Power-Kesselring
Byram-Metsa
Luukkonen