LIVE UPDATES: Sabres 2, Devils 1

J Hughes vs BUF

The Devils host the Buffalo Sabres tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

For more stats, visit the Game Reports page.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

NJD 1, BUF 0: Now that's how you make a return to the lineup! Jack Hughes scores in his return to the lineup!

END-OF-PERIOD STATS

Screenshot 2025-12-21 at 7.43.28 PM

SECOND PERIOD

NJD 1, BUF 1: Josh Norris ties the game up.

BUF 2, NJD 1: The Sabres take their first lead of the game after Zach Benson takes a no-look shot on Jake Allen.

END-OF-PERIOD STATS

Screenshot 2025-12-21 at 8.37.48 PM

DEVILS LINEUP

Meier-Hischier-Bratt
Gritsyuk-Hughes-Mercer
Palat-Glass-Brown
Cotter-Glendening-Noesen

Siegenthaler-Hamilton
Hughes-Pesce
Dillon-White

Allen
Markstrom

SABRES LINEUP

Krebs-Thompson-Doan
Ostlund-Norris-Tuch
Benson-McLeod-Quinn
Rosen-Dunne-Malenstyn

Samuelsson-Dahlin
Power-Kesselring
Byram-Metsa

Luukkonen

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

It's the return of Jack Hughes, Timo Meier and Arseny Gritsyuk tonight against Buffalo.

More News

Devils Scored First! Now You Score From Chick-Fil-A

Hughes, Gritsyuk Activated and Légaré Assigned | BLOG

Timo Meier Activated; Parent and Addison Assigned | BLOG

Noesen’s Power-Play Goal Pushes Devils Past Mammoth | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 2 at Mammoth 1

Devils Youth Foundation Announces 2 Additions to Board | BLOG

Utah Practice | NOTEBOOK

MacLean Named Fourth Devils Ring of Honor Inductee | RELEASE

Devils Hit Jackpot in Vegas | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 2, Golden Knights 1 SO

Devils Activate Pesce; Gritsyuk to IR | BLOG

Hischier doing it all for Devils, Swiss teammates ahead of Olympics 

Pesce Returns to Practice | NOTEBOOK

Devils Recall Legare; Nemec to IR | BLOG

Bad Break Lifts Canucks over Devils | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Canucks 2, Devils 1

Devils' Duck Hunt Ends Home Slump | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 4, Ducks 1