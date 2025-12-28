Capitals Defeat Devils in Overtime | GAME STORY

Here are some observations from the game:

• At 8:02 of the first period, the Capitals thought they had taken a 1-0 lead when a 3-on-2 rush up the ice resulted in a goal by Dylan Strome. However, the Devils' bench called for an offside review. It didn’t take long to notice on the replay that Strome did, in fact, enter the offensive zone well before his teammate carrying the puck crossed the line, thus resulting in the goal being overturned and the score returning to 0-0.

• The Capitals took their first official lead of the game with just 0.4 seconds remaining in the opening period. Alex Ovechkin showed great awareness in the dying seconds, firing the puck from the half wall toward the net. With the Devils' high forward Arseny Gritsyuk unable to pick him up, Aliaksei Protas slipped in from the top of the circle and tapped the puck past Jake Allen. It marked the latest goal the Devils have surrendered in any period this season.

•Jesper Bratt continues to climb the ranks on the Devils' all-time lists. His power play goal against the Capitals was his 477th career point, all with New Jersey, to pass Scott Niedermayer for the sixth most points all-time in franchise history.

• Bratt’s second goal, which tied the game at 2–2, and Glass’s eventual winner came just 32 seconds apart.

• Although not quite mathematically the halfway point of the season, coming off the holiday break has felt like an unofficial halfway mark. The game against the Capitals also marked a stretch of 15 games in 30 days and 20 games in 41 days leading up to the Olympic break.