POST-GAME VIDEOS
Full Highlights: Capitals 4, Devils 3 (OT)
Capitals Defeat Devils in Overtime | GAME STORY
NEWARK, NJ - The New Jersey Devils showed plenty of resolve Saturday night, but the comeback ultimately fell just short in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals, settling for a single point after trailing for much of the game.
New Jersey twice found itself chasing the game after late-period goals by Washington, yet refused to fade. The Devils pushed back to keep the game within reach in a tight Metropolitan Division matchup. Jesper Bratt had a two-goal night, and Cody Glass gave New Jersey a 3-2 lead in the third before Alex Ovechkin’s goal forced overtime.
The Devils were ultimately unable to complete the rally. Washington capitalized on its opportunity in overtime, with less than a minute to play in the extra frame, denying New Jersey the second point and bringing a hard-fought game to a frustrating end.
Here are some observations from the game:
• At 8:02 of the first period, the Capitals thought they had taken a 1-0 lead when a 3-on-2 rush up the ice resulted in a goal by Dylan Strome. However, the Devils' bench called for an offside review. It didn’t take long to notice on the replay that Strome did, in fact, enter the offensive zone well before his teammate carrying the puck crossed the line, thus resulting in the goal being overturned and the score returning to 0-0.
• The Capitals took their first official lead of the game with just 0.4 seconds remaining in the opening period. Alex Ovechkin showed great awareness in the dying seconds, firing the puck from the half wall toward the net. With the Devils' high forward Arseny Gritsyuk unable to pick him up, Aliaksei Protas slipped in from the top of the circle and tapped the puck past Jake Allen. It marked the latest goal the Devils have surrendered in any period this season.
•Jesper Bratt continues to climb the ranks on the Devils' all-time lists. His power play goal against the Capitals was his 477th career point, all with New Jersey, to pass Scott Niedermayer for the sixth most points all-time in franchise history.
• Bratt’s second goal, which tied the game at 2–2, and Glass’s eventual winner came just 32 seconds apart.
• Although not quite mathematically the halfway point of the season, coming off the holiday break has felt like an unofficial halfway mark. The game against the Capitals also marked a stretch of 15 games in 30 days and 20 games in 41 days leading up to the Olympic break.
WHAT'S NEXT
The Devils hit the road for a pair of games starting on Tuesday, December 30 in Toronto. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET and the game can be seen on MSG or heard on the Devils Hockey Network.