Timo Meier Activated; Parent and Addison Assigned | BLOG

Prior to the roster freeze at 11:59 PM ET on Friday, the Devils made a series of roster moves.

They assigned forward Xavier Parent and defenseman Calen Addison to the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League.

The club also activated forward Timo Meier off the non-roster list.

Parent has played five games for the Devils this season, making his NHL debut earlier this month. Addison did not dress for a game during his recall.

Meier has been out of the lineup since taking a personal leave of absence on December 11 due to a family health matter.