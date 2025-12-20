Timo Meier Activated; Parent and Addison Assigned | BLOG

Meier departed the club on December 11, taking a personal leave of absence due to a family health matter

GettyImages-2212017422
By Marc Ciampa
NewJerseyDevils.com

Prior to the roster freeze at 11:59 PM ET on Friday, the Devils made a series of roster moves.

They assigned forward Xavier Parent and defenseman Calen Addison to the Utica Comets of the American Hockey League.

The club also activated forward Timo Meier off the non-roster list.

Parent has played five games for the Devils this season, making his NHL debut earlier this month. Addison did not dress for a game during his recall.

Meier has been out of the lineup since taking a personal leave of absence on December 11 due to a family health matter.

More News

Noesen’s Power-Play Goal Pushes Devils Past Mammoth | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 2 at Mammoth 1

Devils Youth Foundation Announces 2 Additions to Board | BLOG

Utah Practice | NOTEBOOK

MacLean Named Fourth Devils Ring of Honor Inductee | RELEASE

Devils Hit Jackpot in Vegas | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 2, Golden Knights 1 SO

Devils Activate Pesce; Gritsyuk to IR | BLOG

Hischier doing it all for Devils, Swiss teammates ahead of Olympics 

Pesce Returns to Practice | NOTEBOOK

Devils Recall Legare; Nemec to IR | BLOG

Bad Break Lifts Canucks over Devils | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Canucks 2, Devils 1

Devils' Duck Hunt Ends Home Slump | GAME STORY

QUICK RECAP: Devils 4, Ducks 1

Meier Added to Non-Roster, Addison Recalled | BLOG

Devils Regroup | NOTEBOOK

Devils Home Woes Continue | GAME STORY