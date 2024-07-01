Dillon Agrees to Terms on 3-Year Deal with Devils | RELEASE

The New Jersey Devils announced today that the team has agreed to terms with unrestricted free agent defenseman Brenden Dillon on a three-year contract worth $12,000,000 with an annual average value of $4,000,000. The contract breakdown is as follows: 2024-25: $5,000,000; 2025-26: $4,000,000 & 2026-27: $3,000,000. The announcement was made by President/General Manager Tom Fitzgerald.

Dillon, 33, joins New Jersey after completing his 13th NHL season and third campaign with the Winnipeg Jets. Dillon played in 77 games last season and recorded 20 points (8g-12a) with a plus/minus rating of plus-20. His plus/minus rating in 2023-24 ranked fourth on Winnipeg and set his career high. Dillon led the Jets with 241 hits and 92 penalty minutes (PIM) last season. The hits total was a career-high and ranked 11th (tied) in the NHL.

The 6’4”, 225lbs. defenseman was undrafted and signed his first NHL contract with Dallas on March 1, 2011. Dillon made his NHL debut on April 7, 2012, against St. Louis, and earned his first career point/goal on Feb. 1, 2013, versus Phoenix. The lefthanded shot owns 196 career points (37g-159a) and a career plus/minus rating of plus-66 in 892 regular-season contests. His 858 PIMs rank second among all NHL defensemen since the 2011-12 season. Additionally, the rearguard’s 2,174 hits rank third for all NHL defensemen since his NHL debut in 2012. With the recent addition of forward Paul Cotter, New Jersey added the top 12 (Dillon, 241) and top 16 (Cotter, 233) players in hits last season.

Before his tenure with Winnipeg, Dillon spent parts of four seasons with Dallas until 2014 when he was traded to the San Jose Sharks on Nov. 21, 2014. The New Westminster, British Columbia native went on to play parts of six seasons with San Jose until he was acquired by Washington via trade on Feb. 18, 2020.

Born on November 13, 1990, Dillon has appeared in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in nine of his 13 NHL seasons. He’s played in 83 career postseason contests and helped San Jose advance to its first Stanley Cup Final in 2016. Dillon has a streak of eight consecutive seasons making the post-season, dating back to the Cup run in 2016 with the Sharks. On the international stage, Dillon represented Canada at the International Ice Hockey Federation’s (IIHF) 2013 World Championship.

Dillon was teammates in San Jose with current Devils’ winger Timo Meier from 2016-2020 and was also teammates with current Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler in Washington during the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons.