LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1, Capitals 1

The Devils host the Washington Capitals tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN2 or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
Washington scores with 8:02 to go in the first period, but the play is offside. Devils successfully challenge the offside.
WSH 1, NJD 0: Aliaksei Protas puts the puck in at the doorstep with 0.5 seconds to play in the opening period.
NJD 1, WSH 1: After a strong sequence of forechecking and cycling that led to a Capitals penalty, the Devils score on the power play as Jesper Bratt puts the puck in.
Meier - Hischier - Mercer
Palat - Hughes - Bratt
Gritsyuk - Glass - Brown
Cotter - Glendening - Noesen
Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Hughes - Pesce
Dillon - White
Allen
Markstrom
McMichael - Sourdif - Ovechkin
Protas - Strome - Wilson
Leonard - Dowd - Frank
Duhaime - Lapierre - Beauvillier
Fehervary - Carlson
Chychrun - Roy
Sandin - van Riemsdyk
Thompson
Lindgren