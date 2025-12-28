LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1, Capitals 1

Get regular updates, highlights and more as the Devils take on the Washingon Capitals at Prudential Center.

njd-wsh-follow-live
By Devils Staff
NewJerseyDevils.com Staff

The Devils host the Washington Capitals tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

Washington scores with 8:02 to go in the first period, but the play is offside. Devils successfully challenge the offside.

WSH 1, NJD 0: Aliaksei Protas puts the puck in at the doorstep with 0.5 seconds to play in the opening period.

ALLEN'S TOP 1ST-PERIOD SAVES

SECOND PERIOD

NJD 1, WSH 1: After a strong sequence of forechecking and cycling that led to a Capitals penalty, the Devils score on the power play as Jesper Bratt puts the puck in.

PHOTO GALLERY

DEVILS LINEUP

Meier - Hischier - Mercer
Palat - Hughes - Bratt
Gritsyuk - Glass - Brown
Cotter - Glendening - Noesen

Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Hughes - Pesce
Dillon - White

Allen
Markstrom

CAPITALS LINEUP

McMichael - Sourdif - Ovechkin
Protas - Strome - Wilson
Leonard - Dowd - Frank
Duhaime - Lapierre - Beauvillier

Fehervary - Carlson
Chychrun - Roy
Sandin - van Riemsdyk

Thompson
Lindgren

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

The Devils are looking for a quick start to jolt themselves out of the holiday break.

