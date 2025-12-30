Devils Use Same Lineup Looking to Top Shorthanded Leafs | PREVIEW

Lineup Updates

The Devils will look to do that with the same lineup they used in their last outing, a decision rooted in familiarity rather than reaction:

Meier - Hischier - Mercer

Palat - Hughes - Bratt

Gritsyuk - Glass - Brown

Cotter - Glendening - Noesen

Siegenthaler - Hamilton

Hughes - Pesce

Dillon - White

“I didn’t really like what I saw, to be honest,” Keefe said of that game. “But I don’t think that’s because of the lines. Familiarity is important, especially as we’re reintegrating Jack and Gritsyuk coming back from injuries. Giving them some stability with line mates is important.”

The return of Jack Hughes, Arseny Gritsyuk, and Timo Meier has raised the ceiling of the group, but Keefe was candid about the adjustment period that comes with adding high-skill play drivers back into the lineup.

“When you add those guys, it changes the dynamic and the feel of your team,” Keefe said. “The style of the game changes a little bit. You have the puck more. There are adjustments inside of that for the entire group.”

Keefe pointed out that the disruption was not about effort, but rhythm.

“It’s recalibrating the group,” he said. “Those guys hadn’t practiced, hadn’t competed, hadn’t played. We weren’t as connected and consistent as we were before they came back. That’s what we’re trying to get back to.”

The recent practice time following the break has been valuable in that regard.

“They’ve had a couple practices now and some games,” Keefe said. “I’m expecting it to be much more reflective of what we’re trying to do as a team.”

Defensively, Keefe has liked the Devils’ attention to detail, particularly on recoveries and second efforts, even as he acknowledged that mistakes remain part of the game.

“This is a game of mistakes,” he said. “But it’s the second and third efforts where guys clean things up. The goaltending has been strong, which gives everybody confidence, but we haven’t been perfect. That’s just how tight these games are.”

Jacob Markstrom is expected to start in goal for New Jersey as the Devils continue their road swing against a Toronto team that remains dangerous regardless of personnel.

Keefe on Matthews

Asked about Matthews and his pursuit of franchise history (four goals behind Mats Sundin for the franchise lead), Keefe spoke with respect, reflecting on both the player and the work behind the production.

“The work he does behind the scenes to find different ways to score, to stay ahead of checking, to improve every edge possible,” Keefe said. “He’s earned his place. When it comes, it will be well deserved.”

Whether Matthews plays or not, the Devils know the challenge remains the same. Earn momentum, stay connected, and play with pace.

As Keefe put it, “We’re just looking for consistency with our effort and our game. That’s what will give us a chance tonight.”