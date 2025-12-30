Devils Use Same Lineup Looking to Top Shorthanded Leafs | PREVIEW
Markstrom likely starts in goal but Devils will otherwise run the same lineup as the last two games looking to end three-game slide
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (20-16-2) at TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (17-15-6)
New Jersey kicks off a year-end two-game road trip in Toronto as they face the Malpe Leafs Tuesday night.
Read below for your game preview and check back for the pre-game story.
GAME DAY VIDEO
Devils Download: Coming after Morning Skate
Devils Pre-Game Interview: Coach Sheldon Keefe
MORNING SKATE RECAP
TORONTO, ON - The Devils arrive in Toronto focused less on who is on the other bench and more on reconnecting their own game.
With Auston Matthews a game-time decision for the Maple Leafs and Chris Tanev unlikely to play, there is obvious intrigue around Toronto’s lineup. But for New Jersey, head coach Sheldon Keefe made it clear the priority has not changed.
“The focus has been for quite some time just on our game and our team,” Keefe said. “Coming off the break and a couple practice days, there were parts of the Washington game that we really liked and want to build on, mainly our second period.”
That stretch against the Capitals continues to serve as a reference point. Keefe described it as the kind of hockey the Devils are trying to replicate more consistently, not just in one period, but across full games.
“Second period hockey is a beast in and of itself,” Keefe said. “It’s more about pace, energy, speed, and the way we want to work to win pucks back. We’ve seen it at different times. We just haven’t seen it enough.”
Consistency, rather than perfection, remains the theme. Keefe noted that the Devils started well against Washington, generating early chances, but emphasized the importance of sustaining effort through the opponent’s push.
“You’re going to have another team on the other side looking to do the same thing,” he said. “It’s resilience, managing the game well, understanding the other team’s going to push, and limiting mistakes while that’s happening.”
Coming out of the holiday break adds another layer. Keefe acknowledged that first games after time off can be unpredictable, which makes attention to detail even more important.
“First game coming back after the Christmas break is always a funny one,” he said. “Getting positive momentum here would be important.”
Lineup Updates
The Devils will look to do that with the same lineup they used in their last outing, a decision rooted in familiarity rather than reaction:
Meier - Hischier - Mercer
Palat - Hughes - Bratt
Gritsyuk - Glass - Brown
Cotter - Glendening - Noesen
Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Hughes - Pesce
Dillon - White
“I didn’t really like what I saw, to be honest,” Keefe said of that game. “But I don’t think that’s because of the lines. Familiarity is important, especially as we’re reintegrating Jack and Gritsyuk coming back from injuries. Giving them some stability with line mates is important.”
The return of Jack Hughes, Arseny Gritsyuk, and Timo Meier has raised the ceiling of the group, but Keefe was candid about the adjustment period that comes with adding high-skill play drivers back into the lineup.
“When you add those guys, it changes the dynamic and the feel of your team,” Keefe said. “The style of the game changes a little bit. You have the puck more. There are adjustments inside of that for the entire group.”
Keefe pointed out that the disruption was not about effort, but rhythm.
“It’s recalibrating the group,” he said. “Those guys hadn’t practiced, hadn’t competed, hadn’t played. We weren’t as connected and consistent as we were before they came back. That’s what we’re trying to get back to.”
The recent practice time following the break has been valuable in that regard.
“They’ve had a couple practices now and some games,” Keefe said. “I’m expecting it to be much more reflective of what we’re trying to do as a team.”
Defensively, Keefe has liked the Devils’ attention to detail, particularly on recoveries and second efforts, even as he acknowledged that mistakes remain part of the game.
“This is a game of mistakes,” he said. “But it’s the second and third efforts where guys clean things up. The goaltending has been strong, which gives everybody confidence, but we haven’t been perfect. That’s just how tight these games are.”
Jacob Markstrom is expected to start in goal for New Jersey as the Devils continue their road swing against a Toronto team that remains dangerous regardless of personnel.
Keefe on Matthews
Asked about Matthews and his pursuit of franchise history (four goals behind Mats Sundin for the franchise lead), Keefe spoke with respect, reflecting on both the player and the work behind the production.
“The work he does behind the scenes to find different ways to score, to stay ahead of checking, to improve every edge possible,” Keefe said. “He’s earned his place. When it comes, it will be well deserved.”
Whether Matthews plays or not, the Devils know the challenge remains the same. Earn momentum, stay connected, and play with pace.
As Keefe put it, “We’re just looking for consistency with our effort and our game. That’s what will give us a chance tonight.”
THE SCOOP
After a road trip that saw the Devils win two out of two in Utah and Vegas, the Devils played three games, bookended by Christmas and came away with a regulation loss to the Buffalo Sabres and New York Islanders plus an overtime loss to the Washington Capitals.
Heading into Monday's action, the Devils were tied for the last playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with 42 points.
Jack Hughes and Timo Meier are tied for the team lead with 11 goals apiece. Jesper Bratt, who had a big two-goal effort in Saturday's game against Washington, is the team leader in assists with 23 and points with 31.
The Maple Leafs have had a season that hasn't met expectations. They have 40 points, still within striking distance at two points behind the Devils and seven other teams in the tight Eastern Conference. They've picked up points in three straight, including a gutsy 3-2 overtime loss to the Eastern Conference leading Detroit Red Wings on Sunday in the second game of a back-to-back.
John Tavares and Auston Matthews lead the Leafs in goals with 15 while William Nylander is tops in assists (27) and points (41). Nylander missed practice on Monday and is considered day-to-day with his status for this game in question.
WHO’S HOT
Devils: Nico Hischier has four points in the Devils' last five games, all assists. Jesper Bratt scored twice last game, to break out of a goal scoring slump.
Maple Leafs: John Tavares has five points in the Leafs' last five games. Matthew Knies has three goals in that span while Max Domi has four helpers.
INJURIES
Devils:
Nemec (undisclosed)
Dadonov (upper body)
Kovacevic (knee)
McLaughlin (undisclosed)
MacEwen (upper body)
Maple Leafs:
Nylander (undisclosed)
Carlo (foot)
Stolarz (upper body)
Mermis (undisclosed)
Matthews (undisclosed)
Tanev (undisclosed)
REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS
- Oct. 21 at Toronto, 5-2 W
- Dec. 30 at Toronto
- Mar. 4 vs. Toronto
STATS LEADERS
DEVILS
MAPLE LEAFS
GOALS
Meier & J.Hughes, 11
Tavares & Matthews, 15
ASSISTS
Bratt, 23
Nylander, 27
POINTS
Bratt, 31
Nylander, 41
GAME NOTES
- Toronto's power play is only 15.5% which ranks 27th in the NHL. Devils are 10th at 21.3%
- Leafs have the best face-off percentage in the NHL at 56.4%.
- Joseph Woll has been strong for the Leafs in the month of December with a record of 5-1-0 in six starts with a 2.66 goals-against average and .912 save percentage.