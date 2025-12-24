POST-GAME VIDEOS
Full Highlights: Islanders 2, Devils 1
Devils Lose Heartbreaker to Islanders | GAME STORY
ELMONT, NY -The New Jersey Devils are going into the holiday break on a heartbreaking loss to the New York Islanders.
Adam Pelech scored the game-winning goal with just 1:15 remaining on the clock to defeat the Devils 2-1 on Tuesday night.
Brett Pesce opened the scoring with a first period goal before Islanders Simon Holmstrom took advantage of a miscue by Jacob Markstrom to tie the game at one. With the two teams tied with a goal apiece heading into the third, the two clubs exchanged chances in the third before Pelech broke through off a three-on-one.
The Devils will now go into the holiday break witha 20-16-1 record. The club will return to action on Saturday againt the Washington Capitals.
Here are some observations from the game:
• The opening period was played at a fast pace, with end-to-end action at both ends of the ice. The game flowed especially well early, with long uninterrupted stretches. From 2:02 to 8:25 of the first period, there wasn’t a single stoppage, with both teams trading chances throughout.
• Brett Pesce's goal was his first since March 13, last season. And the goal was born out of a shift of hard work by this Hischier line.
A great, grinding shift from Timo Meier, who used his strength and frame to shield the puck down low and fend off multiple Islanders' attempts to wrestle possession away. Meier kept the play alive down low and forced the puck free before Dawson Mercer sent a short pass up to Nico Hischier near the side of the net.
Rather than forcing a play from in tight, Hischier showed his awareness, spotting Pesce unattended at the top of the circle and sending the puck back to him, where he unleashed a shot that eluded David Rittich and right into the back of the Islanders' net.
Meier won't be credited with an official assist, but the sequence doesn’t happen without his work along the boards and below the goal line.
• Hischier did pick up the primary assist, however, which was his 270th career assist, tying Bobby Holik for the 11th most assists in franchise history.
• Simon Holmstrom’s goal came off an unfortunate miscue by Jacob Markstrom. The Devils' goaltender left his net to rim the puck along the boards in an attempt to clear the zone, but it took an unexpected bounce off of Jonas Siegenthaler, who was also chasing down the puck, and it landed directly on Holmstrom’s stick in front of an empty net. With the play developing instantly, Markstrom was stranded at the half wall and had no chance to recover in time to protect his crease.
It was a rare blemish for Markstrom against the Islanders, a team he has consistently played well against, and an especially unlucky moment in what was otherwise an excellent performance in net.
• In his second game back, Jack Hughes still has not taken a faceoff, which isn't necessarily unusual, given he has been recovering from a finger injury. Whenever Hughes's line is tasked with starting a shift, a combination of Cody Glass and Nico Hischier would combine to assist off the draw before swapping out for a winger, if the play permits.
• New Jersey has gone two straight games without taking a penalty.
WHAT'S NEXT
The Devils are on their holiday break, off from practice and game action until Saturday. The club will host the Washington Capitals on Saturday, Dec. 27, coming out of their break. You can watch on MSGSN2 or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 7:08 p.m. ET.