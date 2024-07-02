Kovacevic Grateful to College Coach Dennehy | BLOG

Kovacevic, 26, has yet to play 150 games in the NHL, but has progressively grabbed on to every opportunity that’s come his way. After being placed on waivers by Winnipeg in 2022, Kovacevic was picked up by the Montreal Canadiens where he played 77 and 62 games respectively over the last two seasons. In 2023-24 he contributed six goals and averaged 16:31 time on ice.

He also was in a unique position of being an older guy - by age - paired up with some younger defensemen, also learning their way through the league.

"You can just connect with guys easily," Kovacevic said, "and you put yourself in their shoes. For me it was, I'm in a little more of a unique situation in that I came into the NHL at 25, 26 (years old). So I am older, but I'm in the same situation as some of those younger D. But I had been through a lot of similar situations in the AHL. Although I'm older, it's very relatable for me, and you can just bounce ideas off each other. It helps your development by seeing these fresh perspectives or these fresh faces going through it. It definitely gives you a lot of energy as well."

It was that quote that Dennehy said should tell you all you need to know about Kovacevic.

"He's incredibly humble," Dennehy shared. "I watched his interview and he's talking about learning from the younger players. Humility is something that I think people take for granted. He's not going to rest on his laurels. As a pro hockey player you earn your job every day. You're not going to have to remind him of that. He wants to get better. And if a young player can learn from that, or learn anything, it's that as good as you are, one of my favorite quotes is 'Nothing stays the same. You're either getting better or you're getting worse.

"Jonathan Kovacevic is always working to get better."