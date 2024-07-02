Kovacevic Grateful to College Coach Dennehy | BLOG

Jonathan Kovacevic already has some familiarity with his new teammates in New Jersey. He's played in Winnipeg with defenseman Brendan Dillon, he knows goaltender Jake Allen from his time in Montreal and Nathan Bastian from being Ontario boys. But someone he might know the very best works behind the scenes at the New Jersey Devils and is a big part of why he is where he is today.
That man is Mark Dennehy, now the Devils Chief Scout of Amateur Scouting, who was Kovacevic's head coach at Merrimack College.
"Coach Dennehy was crucial in my development," Kovacevic said, "When I first came into Merrimack, I wasn't a highly touted recruit or anything like that. And my first year, he really saw something in me and he allowed me to make mistakes, he allowed me to have a long leash and to figure out my game."
"It didn't take long once you got out to watch him in the Ottawa league to realize, 'Wow, this kid has potential'," Dennehy said. "First of all, you can't teach size and his hand skills, especially at the collegiate level were excellent, he made good plays. He was growing into his body, but I just felt like 'Hey, if this kid grows into his body and his feet get better, he's going to have a chance. And it didn't take him long."