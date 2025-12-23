Holiday Surprise | 10 TAKEAWAYS

Truly, what could have been a greater holiday gift than the return of three very important players to the Devils' lineup?

On the final night of Hanukkah, the gift of additional light was delivered to the New Jersey Devils in the form of Jack Hughes, Timo Meier, and Arseny Gritsyuk, three players who are foundational pieces of this team. It’s not every day that, in one fell swoop, a club effectively gets back the equivalent of an entire top-six line, and the timing of it all felt like a perfect holiday surprise.

Getting that many impact players back at once, and just before a rare three-day break in the schedule, couldn’t have been scripted much better. The Devils are able to reinsert elite talent into the lineup while also allowing those players time to settle in, recover, and reset before the grind resumes. Instead of scrambling to ease one player back at a time, New Jersey suddenly finds itself whole, or at least much closer to it, at a pivotal moment of the season.

Beyond the obvious boost in talent and production, their return reshapes the lineup, brings more balance throughout the forward group, and injects a renewed sense of energy into the room. Suddenly, the Devils look far closer to the team they envisioned when the season began. Lines that had been stretched thin can breathe again, and the ripple effect is felt from the top of the lineup all the way down.

And the good news may not stop there. With additional players still heading toward returns from injury, the Devils appear poised to welcome even more reinforcements in the near future... another reason for optimism as the calendar turns. We’ll dig into what that could mean, and more, in this edition of 10 Takeaways, presented by Ticketmaster.