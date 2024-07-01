For Cotter, the 12th Hole is a Sign | FEATURE

The Devils have targeted players like Cotter to improve their lineup, and specifically their bottom-6.

“In the vision we have to build our roster that I’ve talked about since the end of last season, we want a different looking bottom-6,” Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald said. “Paul Cotter fills that with his skating, speed and physicality. We are betting on Cotter’s upside, and he’s just scratched the surface of what he can do.”

Cotter, 24, played the past two seasons with Vegas. He posted 13 goals in 55 games in 2022-23 and 25 points in 76 games in 2023-24. His blend of energy, tenacity and compete is exactly the blend of qualities the Devils have been looking to add.

“I think now that I’ve shown and progressed as a player that I can be in the NHL, the Devils have seen that,” Cotter said Monday afternoon. “To reach out and make a trade for me and want me is awesome. You want to go where you’re wanted. For me, they’ve put the belief in me. Now it’s time for me to give back. I’m super pumped.”

Cotter, Vegas’ fourth-round pick (115th overall in 2018), played mostly third-line center for the Golden Knights last season, but also logged second-line center ice time at certain points during the season.

“I think one of my biggest assets is being versatile,” Cotter said. “I can play first line, fourth line, second, third. I can fit a lot of different roles. Whatever is needed of me, that’s what I’ll do. My core game itself is being physical, puck possession and high energy on the bench. That will always be there. Hopefully I can contribute to whatever line I’m on.”

Cotter (6-foot-2, 213 pounds) attributes his versatility to his slower maturation during his early years of playing.

“Growing up I was always the smallest player,” he said. “Guys hit their growth spurts and got taller and stronger. For whatever reason I stayed the same for a little bit. I learned to protect the puck and get into little areas using my skill instead of size. A couple summers went by I got a little bit bigger and stronger. It took me a while to realize that I’m pretty strong and big in the league.

“I think from combining both of those styles of play has made me be able to be versatile and use my skill when needed and use my physicality when needed.”

Cotter, who will wear No. 47, is now looking forward to joining his new team and his new home.

“Every guy on the team has already texted me and it’s only been a day and a half,” Cotter said. “That’s the type of group that we’re going to have. We’re going to be a team, but we’re also going to be brothers and a family. The biggest thing you need for a team is that team comradery. It seems like we’re going to have it.

“I’m super excited to get down there and hopefully I can contribute to a way to get some Cups for us.”