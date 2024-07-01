Kovacevic 'Grilled' by New Jersey Media | BLOG 

When asked about how he heard about his trade to New Jersey, big blueliner Johnny Kovacevic said he was manning the grill at a family barbecue.

“I thought (the trade) would happen around the draft and then thought ‘I’m safe for now’ but the next day, I was here (in Ontario) with family and my aunt came up to me and showed me a text from her friend saying I was traded to New Jersey.

"I was on the barbecue, getting stuff ready for the family. I checked my phone and management in Montreal had called me. I’m excited to be with the Devils and looking forward to the next chapter in my career.”

Kovacevic thought there was a chance he could get traded.

“I knew the Habs had a lot of defensemen, a lot of prospects they wanted to bring up. I was kind of ready for it."

It's the second time he changed teams in his career. Drafted by the Winnipeg Jets in 2017, he was claimed off waivers by Montreal in 2022 and has been an NHL regular ever since.