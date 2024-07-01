Kovacevic 'Grilled' by New Jersey Media | BLOG 

GettyImages-2028783463
By Marc Ciampa
NewJerseyDevils.com

When asked about how he heard about his trade to New Jersey, big blueliner Johnny Kovacevic said he was manning the grill at a family barbecue.

“I thought (the trade) would happen around the draft and then thought ‘I’m safe for now’ but the next day, I was here (in Ontario) with family and my aunt came up to me and showed me a text from her friend saying I was traded to New Jersey.

"I was on the barbecue, getting stuff ready for the family. I checked my phone and management in Montreal had called me. I’m excited to be with the Devils and looking forward to the next chapter in my career.”

Kovacevic thought there was a chance he could get traded.

“I knew the Habs had a lot of defensemen, a lot of prospects they wanted to bring up. I was kind of ready for it."

It's the second time he changed teams in his career. Drafted by the Winnipeg Jets in 2017, he was claimed off waivers by Montreal in 2022 and has been an NHL regular ever since.

Jonhathan Kovacevic meets the media over Zoom

“I’ve learned so much," Kovacevic said of his time with the Canadiens. "The biggest thing about transitioning to the NHL is the mental game. Just moving on to the next shift. You’re playing every other day, you can’t dwell on a bad play, mistakes happen. Move on. It’s always about the next shift, the next play.”

At 26 years old, Kovacevic feels he still has a lot to grow in his game. 

“I want to continue to push my career forward in New Jersey,” he began. 

“I’m adding more of a physical edge to my game. The two boxes I’m trying to focus on is defending well and being hard to play against. I’ve added chips to both of those boxes.

“I’m not a finished product yet. I’m going to continue to get better and improve.”

More News

Pesce Wanted to be a Devil | FEATURE

Devils Sign Defenseman Colton White | RELEASE

Hardman Inks 2-Year, 2-Way Contract | RELEASE

Noesen Agrees to Terms to Re-Join Devils on 3-Year Deal | RELEASE

Dillon Agrees to Terms on 3-Year Deal with Devils | RELEASE

Pesce Agrees to Terms with Devils on 6-Year Contract | RELEASE

For Cotter, the 12th Hole is a Sign | FEATURE

Devils Development Camp Day 1 | NOTEBOOK

Devils Home Opener Announced | BLOG 

Kovacevic Traded to Devils | RELEASE

Mercer, 4 Others Receive Qualifying Offers | BLOG 

Devils Emphasize Size, Toughness at Draft | FEATURE

Devils Overmake NHL Roster on Day 2 of Draft | FEATURE

Devils Receive Cotter, Pick from Vegas for Holtz, Schmid | BLOG

Devils Acquire Picks from Utah, Select Top Ranked NA Goaltender | BLOG

Devils Have Busy Day Two with Picks and Trades | DRAFT NOTEBOOK

Devils Select Big, Mean Defenseman in First Round | FEATURE

Devils Take Big Blueliner Anton Silayev on Day One | DRAFT NOTEBOOK