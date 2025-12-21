Hughes, Gritsyuk Activated and Légaré Assigned | BLOG

Jack and Arseny added to the roster in time for tonight as the Devils play Sabres at Prudential Center

gritsyuk-jack
By Marc Ciampa
NewJerseyDevils.com

The Devils made a trio of roster moves on Sunday, activating forwards Jack Hughes and Arseny Gritsyuk from injured reserve and assigning forward Nathan Légaré to Utica of the American Hockey League.

Hughes returns after missing six weeks due to injury and is expected to rejoin the lineup as the Devils continue a stretch that has seen them win four of their last six games.

Gritsyuk is also back after missing time with injury, giving the Devils another skilled option on the wing and further strengthening a lineup that has steadily gotten healthier over the past week.

To make room on the roster, the Devils assigned Légaré to Utica. The 23-year-old forward appeared in one game with New Jersey and will continue his development with the Comets where he had 17 goals last season.

The Devils host the Buffalo Sabres tonight at Prudential Center as they look to build on recent momentum with a healthier lineup in place.

