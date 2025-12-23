LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1 at Islanders 1

The Devils visit the New York Islanders tonight at UBS Arena. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN2 or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
Get regular updates, highlights and more as the Devils visit the Islanders
The Devils visit the New York Islanders tonight at UBS Arena. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN2 or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
NJD 1, NYI 0: Brett Pesce takes a feed from Nico Hischier at the top of the right circle and roofs it on Islanders goaltender David Rittich to put the Devils up with less than five minutes to go in the first.
NJD 1, NYI 1: Markstrom turns the puck over to Simon Holmstrom after going out to play the puck and Islanders tie it.
No scoring
Meier - Hischier - Mercer
Palat - Hughes - Bratt
Gritsyuk - Glass - Brown
Cotter - Glendening - Noesen
Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Hughes - Pesce
Dillon - White
Markstrom
Allen
Lee - Barzal - Holmstrom
Drouin - Pageau - Heineman
Duclair - Ritchie - Shabanov
MacLean - Cizikas - Gatcomb
Schaefer - Pulock
Pelech - DeAngelo
Warren - Mayfield
Rittich
Hogberg