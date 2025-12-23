LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1 at Islanders 1

Get regular updates, highlights and more as the Devils visit the Islanders

njd-nyi-follow-live

The Devils visit the New York Islanders tonight at UBS Arena. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN2 or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

For more stats, visit the Game Reports page.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

NJD 1, NYI 0: Brett Pesce takes a feed from Nico Hischier at the top of the right circle and roofs it on Islanders goaltender David Rittich to put the Devils up with less than five minutes to go in the first.

MARKSTROM'S TOP 1ST-PERIOD SAVES

Screenshot 2025-12-23 at 8.18.46 PM

SECOND PERIOD

NJD 1, NYI 1: Markstrom turns the puck over to Simon Holmstrom after going out to play the puck and Islanders tie it.

Screenshot 2025-12-23 at 8.44.52 PM

MARKSTROM'S TOP 2ND-PERIOD SAVES

THIRD PERIOD

No scoring

DEVILS LINEUP

Meier - Hischier - Mercer
Palat - Hughes - Bratt
Gritsyuk - Glass - Brown
Cotter - Glendening - Noesen

Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Hughes - Pesce
Dillon - White

Markstrom
Allen

ISLANDERS LINEUP

Lee - Barzal - Holmstrom
Drouin - Pageau - Heineman
Duclair - Ritchie - Shabanov
MacLean - Cizikas - Gatcomb

Schaefer - Pulock
Pelech - DeAngelo
Warren - Mayfield

Rittich
Hogberg

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

The Devils have returned to familiar forward lines in their last game before the break.

