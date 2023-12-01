United by Hockey Mobile Museum Highlights Trailblazers in Coyotes, NHL History

Thursday may have been a rainy, blustery day at Mullett Arena, but inside the United by Hockey Mobile Museum the stories and experiences were as warm as ever.

The museum -- which is supported by the Hockey Hall of Fame and ALXMOBILE -- stopped in Tempe on Thursday prior to the Coyotes’ 4-3 overtime win over the Colorado Avalanche, and scores of fans visited the 840-square foot exhibit to learn more about diversity in hockey.

It visited Mullett Arena in March last season, traveling over 15,000 miles across North America while hosting more than 20,000 fans in a commitment to highlight diversity in hockey, something that is always at the forefront of the Coyotes’ minds, beginning with Alex Meruelo, the first Latino NHL owner, and Xavier A. Gutierrez, the first Latino NHL President and CEO.

“It’s a powerful, physical example of the importance of bringing diverse voices into our sport and into our league, and celebrating those diverse voices that have been part of the history of the NHL,” Gutierrez said. “It’s important to be here in our community, it’s core of who we are and what we’re about, and I’m so excited that the NHL has this.”

The mobile museum “demonstrates the ongoing commitment from the NHL and National Hockey League Players' Association to raise awareness and provide information about diverse individuals in hockey,” according to an NHL release, and it includes several new exhibits, including a virtual reality experience giving fans the chance to join Team USA paralympic gold medalist Malik Jones in a sled hockey experience; an adaptive hockey display celebrating blind hockey, deaf/hard of hearing hockey, sled hockey, special hockey and standing/amputee hockey; a collection of podcasts compiled by Dean Barnes, an avid hockey card collection and educator; and several new profiles of trailblazers in the sport.