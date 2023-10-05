United by Hockey Mobile Museum set to return for 2023-24 season

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League today announced the return of the United by Hockey Mobile Museum, a free fan experience that celebrates hockey’s trailblazers, changemakers and business leaders spanning various demographics. The traveling museum, in collaboration with ALXMOBILE and supported by the Hockey Hall of Fame, will begin its seven-month tour across North America in Ottawa on Oct. 14.

Last season’s successful tour saw the museum travel 15,000 miles across North America and host more than 20,000 fans in a commitment to highlight diversity in hockey. The unique experience of 840 square feet of history includes exclusive artifacts from players from a wide array of backgrounds; video components; and a look at the next generation of young stars, NHL Officials, broadcasters and women in the game.

“We are excited to again bring the unique and engaging United by Hockey Mobile Museum to every NHL Club market to showcase reimagined interactive displays, photos and facts to allow a new generation of players and fans the opportunity to engage with the sport of hockey,” said Jeff Scott, NHL Vice President, Community Development & Growth. “We have added a VR experience, podcast wall and adaptability display as well as highlighted some of the inspirational moments from the past NHL season to further spotlight our great game in a creative manner.”

Part of the Hockey Is For Everyone initiative, the traveling museum demonstrates the ongoing commitment from the NHL and National Hockey League Players' Association to raise awareness and provide information about diverse individuals in hockey. This season’s mobile exhibition promises an even more immersive experience, with additions that explore the game’s impact on culture and society, as well as tributes to heroes both on and off the ice.

Renowned exhibit designer Natalie Zanecchia, who brought the United by Hockey Mobile Museum to life during its inaugural tour, continues to adapt the existing space, creating an interactive and captivating experience for fans of all ages.

WHAT’S NEW

New components to this season’s exhibit include:

Virtual Reality (VR) Experience: This captivating experience will give fans the opportunity to strap into the sled of Team USA paralympic gold medalist Malik Jones and gain insight into his journey through the world of sled hockey. This immersive experience promises to bring fans closer to the action and emotions that define this unique form of the game.

This captivating experience will give fans the opportunity to strap into the sled of Team USA paralympic gold medalist Malik Jones and gain insight into his journey through the world of sled hockey. This immersive experience promises to bring fans closer to the action and emotions that define this unique form of the game. Adaptive Hockey Display: This display will celebrate and explore the disciplines of Blind hockey, Deaf / Hard of Hearing hockey, Sled hockey, Special hockey and Standing / Amputee hockey. It includes a description of the different classifications, adaptive environments that are receptive to needs and demands, modifications to level of ability and playing surfaces, and other facets that are put in place so all players can enjoy the great sport of hockey.

This display will celebrate and explore the disciplines of Blind hockey, Deaf / Hard of Hearing hockey, Sled hockey, Special hockey and Standing / Amputee hockey. It includes a description of the different classifications, adaptive environments that are receptive to needs and demands, modifications to level of ability and playing surfaces, and other facets that are put in place so all players can enjoy the great sport of hockey. United Voices: Dean Barnes is a passionate hockey card collector and educator who provided more than 100 hockey cards for the inaugural United by Hockey Mobile Museum. This season, he expands his footprint with his newest project, "My Hockey Hero" -- a collection of podcasts during which Barnes speaks with the players who are part of his card collection. Fans will have the opportunity to scan a QR code and listen to a playlist of interviews with Tony McKegney, Anthony Stewart, Devante Smith-Pelly, Willie O’Ree and many more as they share their unique hockey stories.

is a passionate hockey card collector and educator who provided more than 100 hockey cards for the inaugural United by Hockey Mobile Museum. This season, he expands his footprint with his newest project, "My Hockey Hero" -- a collection of podcasts during which Barnes speaks with the players who are part of his card collection. Fans will have the opportunity to scan a QR code and listen to a playlist of interviews with Tony McKegney, Anthony Stewart, Devante Smith-Pelly, Willie O’Ree and many more as they share their unique hockey stories. Profiles: 2023 Stanley Cup Champion Zach Whitecloud (Vegas Golden Knights), NHL’s first Black general manager Mike Grier (San Jose Sharks), Hockey Night in Canada host David Amber (Sportsnet), TV host and personality Arda Ocal (ESPN), four-time Olympic Gold Medalist Caroline Oulette (Team Canada), Team Canada’s first First Nations player Bridgette Lacquette and four-time Paralympic gold medalist and five-time World Champion Josh Pauls (Team USA).

TOUR SCHEDULE