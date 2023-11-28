United By Hockey Mobile History Museum to Visit Mullett Arena on Nov. 30

Hockey-43
By Arizona Coyotes
@ArizonaCoyotes Arizona Coyotes

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:
Tuesday, November 28, 2023

TEMPE, ARIZONA --- The Arizona Coyotes will host the United by Hockey Mobile History Museum at Mullett Arena on Thursday, November 30 from 3:30-7:30 p.m. The museum will be located outside of Mullett Arena on the Gila River Resorts & Casinos patio and will be free to the public.
 
In collaboration with the NHL, ALXMOBILE and supported by the Hockey Hall of Fame, the United by Hockey Mobile History Museum highlights diversity and inclusion within hockey on the ice, in the front office and corporate suites and behind the microphone. The exhibits also include showcases of today’s star players while also looking back at 200 years worth of achievements of pioneers and trailblazers who helped shape hockey into what it is today.

Part of the Hockey Is For Everyone initiative, the traveling museum demonstrates the ongoing commitment from the NHL and National Hockey League Players’ Association to raise awareness and provide information about diverse individuals in hockey. This season’s mobile exhibition promises an even more immersive experience, with additions that explore the game’s impact on culture and society, as well as tributes to heroes both on and off the ice, with an all-new Virtual Reality (VR) Experience, Adaptive Hockey Display, and United Voices Wall.
 
Last season’s successful tour saw the museum travel 15,000 miles across North America and host more than 20,000 fans in a commitment to highlight diversity in hockey. The unique experience of 840 square feet of history includes exclusive artifacts from players from a wide array of backgrounds; video components; and a look at the next generation of young stars, NHL Officials, broadcasters and women in the game.

For more information, please visit the United by Hockey Mobile Museum's web page.

Related Content

coyotes welcome united by hockey mobile museum to tempe

Coyotes Welcome 'United by Hockey' Mobile Museum to Tempe

News Feed

coyotes host coyotes classic at topgolf 112723

Players & Fans Show Out in Full Force for Coyotes Classic on Monday
coyotes penalty kill feature 112723

Coyotes’ Penalty Kill Firing on all Cylinders, 'There's a lot of Ownership'
coyotes golden knights recap 112523

Ingram Shines, Coyotes Shut Out Golden Knights on Saturday
coyotes golden knights preview 112523

Preview: Coyotes face Golden Knights in Vegas on Saturday
coyotes blues preview 112223

Preview: Coyotes Host Blues on Thanksgiving Eve at Mullett Arena
yotes notes week 7

Yotes Notes: Thanksgiving Week & Road Trip Wrap
arizona coyotes and doni nahmias announce partnership

Arizona Coyotes & Doni Nahmias Partner to Introduce New Merchandise Collections
coyotes jets preview 111823

Coyotes Conclude Road Trip in Winnipeg on Saturday
coyotes back to the pack program breaking barriers

Coyotes’ ‘Back to the Pack’ Program Breaking Ice Hockey Barriers
coyotes blue jackets recap 111623

Shorthanded Coyotes Battle to 3-2 Win in Columbus
coyotes moving to new home with scripps

Arizona Coyotes Moving to New Home with Scripps Sports 
coyotes stars recap 111423

Coyotes Fall in Overtime to Stars on Tuesday
arizona coyotes volunteer with kaboom for tempe build

Coyotes Staff Volunteers with KABOOM! for Playground Build at ACCEL
yotes notes 2023 24 week 6

Yotes Notes: Powerful Power Play & Music City Triumph
jj moser elevating play as coyotes hit road

Moser Elevating Play as Coyotes Hit the Road 
coyotes kraken recap 11723

Coyotes Close Out Homestand with Shootout Win over Kraken
coyotes kraken preview 11723

Coyotes Close Out Homestand Against Kraken on Tuesday
yotes notes 2023 24 week 5

Yotes Notes: Crouse Catching Fire & Cooley’s First Goal  