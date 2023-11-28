United By Hockey Mobile History Museum to Visit Mullett Arena on Nov. 30

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Tuesday, November 28, 2023

TEMPE, ARIZONA --- The Arizona Coyotes will host the United by Hockey Mobile History Museum at Mullett Arena on Thursday, November 30 from 3:30-7:30 p.m. The museum will be located outside of Mullett Arena on the Gila River Resorts & Casinos patio and will be free to the public.



In collaboration with the NHL, ALXMOBILE and supported by the Hockey Hall of Fame, the United by Hockey Mobile History Museum highlights diversity and inclusion within hockey on the ice, in the front office and corporate suites and behind the microphone. The exhibits also include showcases of today’s star players while also looking back at 200 years worth of achievements of pioneers and trailblazers who helped shape hockey into what it is today.

Part of the Hockey Is For Everyone initiative, the traveling museum demonstrates the ongoing commitment from the NHL and National Hockey League Players’ Association to raise awareness and provide information about diverse individuals in hockey. This season’s mobile exhibition promises an even more immersive experience, with additions that explore the game’s impact on culture and society, as well as tributes to heroes both on and off the ice, with an all-new Virtual Reality (VR) Experience, Adaptive Hockey Display, and United Voices Wall.



Last season’s successful tour saw the museum travel 15,000 miles across North America and host more than 20,000 fans in a commitment to highlight diversity in hockey. The unique experience of 840 square feet of history includes exclusive artifacts from players from a wide array of backgrounds; video components; and a look at the next generation of young stars, NHL Officials, broadcasters and women in the game.

For more information, please visit the United by Hockey Mobile Museum's web page.