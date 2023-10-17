Preview: Coyotes Wrap Up East Coast Swing Against Islanders

Oct. 17, 2023 | 4:30 pm MST | UBS Arena, Belmont Part, N.Y.
BELMONT PARK, N.Y. – As their home opener inches closer, the Arizona Coyotes still have two games left before returning to the desert.
The Coyotes are set to face off against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Tuesday, playing in the second of back-to-back games following Monday’s 2-1 loss to the New York Rangers. The Islanders have played just one game to this point, a 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, and are the third straight 2022-23 playoff team Arizona will face to open the season.
“This is a big road trip to set our identity and find out who we are, and we know that in the room,” forward Nick Bjugstad said. “It’s just a matter of cleaning a few things up here and there.”
The Coyotes went 2-0-0 against the Islanders last season, winning 2-0 on Nov. 10, 2022, and 5-4 on Dec. 16, 2022.
Forwards Clayton Keller, Nick Schmaltz, and Logan Cooley have led the way early in the season, as each have recorded three points through two games. Keller and Schmaltz each have one goal and two assists, while Cooley has chipped in three assists.