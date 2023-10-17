Coyotes Drop Close Game to Rangers in New York on Monday

STATS

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Clayton Keller scored and Connor Ingram made 26 saves, but the Arizona Coyotes fell 2-1 to the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Monday.

Chris Kreider and Vincent Trochek scored for the Rangers, who improved to 2-1-0. Igor Shesterkin stopped 26 of the 27 shots he faced to earn his second win of the season.

Nick Schmaltz and Logan Cooley each added an assist, bringing their point total for the season to three, while defenseman Sean Durzi set a new career-high in ice time, logging 29:04 on Monday.

"It was a hard fought game, sometimes that's the way it goes," Durzi said. "I think us believing that we can get a point, or even win that game, that shows a lot within this group, and we didn't doubt that for a second."

Ingram shined throughout the night, making several critical saves to help keep the Coyotes within striking distance. The 26-year-old netminder seemingly picked up right where he left off last season, where he posted a .907 save percentage in 27 games played.

He did more of the same on Monday, recording a .929 SV% on 28 shots, and head coach André Tourigny said he was pleased with what he saw from his netminder during an emotional home opener at Madison Square Garden.

"He was really good," Tourigny said. "He was rock solid for us."

Kreider opened the scoring at 14:10 of the first period, finishing a 2-on-1 break to give the Rangers a 1-0 lead. The 32-year-old now has four goals and one assist in three games this season.

Keller scored on the power play to tie the game at 1-1 five minutes into the second period -- It was his first goal of the season, assisted by Schmaltz and Cooley.